Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya show how twinning in black can be equal parts cool, classy, and effortless

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her love of black outfits, has once again proved that she’ll always stand by it. Jetting off in style with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, the actress set major mother-daughter twinning goals. Both looked gorgeous in matching black hoodies, exuding a laid-back vibe while looking effortlessly cool. Let’s take a closer look at Aishwarya Rai’s outfit.

The gorgeous and talented Bollywood diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, brought her all-black drama to the airport. She wore a classy and cool hoodie with yellow and white prints that added a pop of color to her look. With its loose, sleeveless design and wrapped neck, the actress managed to keep her look cozy and perfect for winter, all while adding a dash of style.

For the bottoms, the actress paired her black hoodie with plain black track pants. High-waisted, loose-fitting, and made from a relaxing fabric, the pants made it easy for the actress to look effortlessly elegant. Just like her, if you’re also gearing up for a winter vacation, this black-on-black outfit is great inspiration. You can add a playful touch to your look by opting for hoodies in subtle colors like lavender, pista green, sky blue, and more.

Her airport look was perfectly accessorized with stud earrings and a smartwatch, adding a practical yet stylish touch to her ensemble. The accessories were subtle and travel-friendly, striking the right balance without overdoing the look. The actress also carried a stylish backpack slung over her shoulder, which seemed spacious enough to keep all her essentials in one place for hassle-free traveling.

Aishwarya Rai’s flawless glow was on full display, thanks to her exceptional makeup skills. The actress, known for her naturally glowing skin, enhanced her look with black eyeliner, defined brows, and black lipstick, which captured all the attention.

Her hair was left open, flowing naturally, with a few strands tucked back to prevent them from falling onto her face. Ready to travel comfortably, the actress completed her look with cool sports shoes.

Looking for some inspiration for your airport style? Aishwarya Rai just dropped a major look for you. She has shown the best way to style a black-on-black outfit that looks equally cool and elegant.

What do you think of Aishwarya Rai’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

