Katrina Kaif slays the style game in Toni Maticevski’s cypress ruched crêpe midi dress, proving black always stands out

Looking at Katrina Kaif’s latest outing, one can surely say “black is always jachda” on her. Katrina Kaif looked as graceful as ever at her last night’s appearance at the NMACC Arts Cafe event. The actress was wearing a black midi dress looking equally effortless, elegant, and glamorous. Her outfit is perfect to slay and turn heads at any event, whether it’s a family function or a party. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Katrina Kaif is the epitome of true beauty who has a knack for rocking minimal fashion. Lately, she has been wearing a cypress ruched crêpe midi dress from the classic collection of Toni Maticevski. When we looked at her sleeves, it had a structured design that added a sophisticated appeal to her look. Also, the round neckline and flattering silhouette were straight-up icing on her fit. The fitted bodice and subtle loose details at the bottom gave her enough room to flaunt her well-maintained figure, and still manage to walk comfortably.

For the hemline, it had a slit cut at the back, and length reaching right between her ankle and knees, perfect for a low-key elegant look. Her party had enough glamorous details that turned heads with minimalism.

Moving forward, looking at the other details of her fit, the Tiger 3 actress accessorized her look with the oversized stud earring settled beautifully in her ears. Her choice of accessories was subtle and minimal, perfect to keep all the focus on her black outfit. Black outfits when styled right hit differently, and gave a never-disappointing look.

Her makeup glam was absolutely on point. She leveled up her face glow, with a soft base, and later topped it with perfectly blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, and nude lipstick. The flawless finish glow, perfectly leveled up the whole vibe of her appearance without taking the attention from her fit.

She incorporated glam and elegance with her shiny pointed black heels, and her hair styled in a side partition.

Katrina Kaif has perfectly marked her name as an every-time fashionista in Toni Maticevski’s ensemble styled with minimal accessories. Her perfectly designed outfit showed how a midi dress can elevate your whole appearance.

