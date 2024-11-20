Katrina Kaif’s airport look in denim jacket and pants is giving us all the winter travel inspo we need

Katrina Kaif is the only diva In Bollywood who knows how to travel stylishly without gearing up for it. She was recently spotted at the airport, and once again, it proved why she is the reigning champion of laid-back style. Her winter-ready look featuring a denim jacket and matching pants is giving us major cozy vibes and yes, it’s time to take notes, folks! Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Katrina's first choice was a crisp white button-up shirt but this wasn’t just any basic white shirt. This beauty had frills on the bodice for feminine flair, buttoned all the way down to the midsection, and had a collar yet was a relaxed fit as well. Such a blouse was tucked perfectly into her straight-fit, mid-waisted black pants with a stylish black leather belt trimming the waist, making this combination nothing but absolute perfection.

Katrina elevated the already stylish airport look with a black denim jacket. And not just any jacket—a frayed-edge drop-shoulder oversized denim jacket! The full sleeves, patch pockets, and an easy-going fit gave out a relaxed vibe, while the frayed hem and cuffs gave it an added edge. Katrina finished off her appearance with a pair of black sneakers that were both functional and fashionable to suit her travels and oversized black sunglasses to give her that star vibe.

Advertisement

Her makeup? It’s barely there but picture perfect. Instead of dramatic makeup, Katrina went for a natural look with glowing, dewy skin, beautifully shaped brows, soft pink blush on cheeks and matching lip color in pink, and one had to agree that often less make-up is even better. And how can we not mention her long, straight hair done in a simple middle part, which also contributes to the relaxed overall look?

Travelling can be exhausting, but your outfit does not have to be one of them! For instance, the comfy Katrina Kaif’s most recent monochrome look would be appropriate for the airport and involve practicalities to ensure you are at ease while looking effortlessly chic.

Katrina Kaif's black-and-white outfit is an overall perfect example of how to travel light and in style sans the needless fuss. Be it a winter vacation or a work tour, this look is all about the right mix of comfort and fashion.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Airport style: Katrina Kaif flaunts her love for oversized silhouettes as she returns to Mumbai wearing denim jacket look