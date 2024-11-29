Katrina Kaif wears a stunning yellow suit at the airport, swapping her usual denim-and-hoodie look, and it's absolutely gorgeous

Katrina Kaif walked like she owned the airport runway this morning in her glowing traditional avatar! Unlike her usual casual fits, Katrina opted for a beautiful yellow suit that was elegant and versatile. Also, believe us: this wasn't an ethnic-wear goal day; it was a complete masterclass of style and comfort blended. Let's look more closely at her outfit.

The entire ensemble included a yellow full-sleeve kurta with a traditional round neckline and an exquisitely embroidered yoke in golden, which only added to its festival spark. The matching palazzo pants suffice to keep the outfit chic and breezy. Finally, the light dupatta, hung over the shoulders gives a graceful edge with golden embroidered floral motifs and sleek running golden borders that shout understated glam.

the Tiger Zinda Hai actress slipped into some beautiful white juttis to complete the entire look- it added such a very enchanting traditional touch to her outfit. And because no airport look can be complete for a celebrity without being glamorous, she wore oversized black sunglasses adding a cool edge to her outfit chic.

For makeup, Katrina kept things fresh and simple. She had a lovely fresh base with highlighted cheekbones, which gave her a shining glow. Her nude lips were simply complemented with a muted eyeshadow, added dimension with mascara on her lashes; and her contoured face tied her look together. Her silky hair was left open, adding to the effortless charm. In true, Katrina style, she ditched all the accessories, letting her outfit and natural beauty do the talking.

Yellow is quite a trendy color these days for several Bollywood celebrities at the moment; Katrina too gave her nod to yellow but in the most elegant way possible. Golden embroidery with a sunshine yellow hue gave the festive vibes without being overtly so struck that perfect chord for the celebratory season.

Katrina Kaif is the quintessential fashionista. Be it a grand red carpet gown, a breezy floral dress, or just a casual outfit, Katrina always manages to be an eye-catcher. She impresses everyone with her stunning looks. Minimal makeup that is coupled with simple yet classic accessories makes her look effortlessly beautiful, cool, and easy to replicate.

Katrina's look is travel and festival all wrapped up into one. It's that one-all outfit that you'd wear when trying to catch a flight or to attend an intimate mehendi ceremony. And of course, those ivory-hued juttis add another dimension to the whole outfit - it shows just how much a little detail can make a big difference.

