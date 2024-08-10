Keerthy Suresh’s ice blue floral saree for Raghu Thatha promotions is a stunning sight to behold

One of the top names in the Tollywood industry when it comes to versatile fashion is Keerthy Suresh. This diva effortlessly pulls off traditional Indian wear, making every outfit look like a million bucks. From gorgeous sarees that highlight her curves to elegant lehengas perfect for festive occasions, she knows how to slay in ethnic attire. Her style is a beautiful blend of classic and contemporary, and she always manages to look fresh and radiant. It’s no wonder that this Bairavaa actress is a fashion inspiration for many.

Recently, she rocked a saree look that totally blew us away. She looked like a dream in a beautiful blue and white gingham checkered saree, adorned with pretty floral prints. Let’s decode her charming look.

Keerthy Suresh, the versatile actress known for her captivating performances, recently turned heads with her stunning desi avatar. She attended a promotional event called "Be Like Kayal" at GRD College in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Clad in a resplendent blue and white checkered saree adorned with vibrant floral prints, Keerthy exuded an aura of timeless elegance. The saree was a perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary flair, making it a standout piece.

To complement the saree's intricate patterns, Keerthy opted for a high-neck sheer blouse—a bold choice that effortlessly merges vintage glamour with modern charm. The ensemble showcased her impeccable fashion sense and the offbeat allure of experimenting with different styles.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress's beauty look was equally charming. Her center-parted hair was styled in an intricate braid adorned with delicate threads, adding a touch of bohemian chic to the overall look. A minimalist makeup approach accentuated her natural features, with bold black eye makeup that added an alluring charm to her subtle makeup. Rosy cheeks and a matte pinkish lipstick completed the look, lending a fresh and youthful vibe.

Keeping it subtle and minimal, Keerthy opted for a pair of small white pearl stud earrings that added a dash of grace without overpowering the overall ensemble. Keerthy Suresh's saree look is a testament to her versatility as a fashion icon.

