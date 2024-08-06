EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Asha Negi’s everyday no makeup look decoded; Step-by-step guide to achieve perfection with minimal products

Asha Negi, the talented actress known for her radiant smile and glowing skin, took her fans through a quick step-by-step guide to her everyday no-makeup look. Her approach is all about simplicity and authenticity, making it perfect for those who want to look polished yet natural every day. In this guide, Asha shares her favorite products, tips, and tricks to help you achieve that fresh-faced look with minimal effort, proving that sometimes, less truly is more.

Step-by-step guide to Asha Negi’s no makeup look

The Pavitra Rishta fame actress starts her no-make-up makeup look by cleansing her skin. For this, she uses Bioderma Micellar Water. She also trusts this product to remove make-up as it’s very gentle with her skin. She reminds the viewers not to forget the neck area along with the face.

Next, she proceeds to moisturize her skin. As the actress has acne-prone skin, she prefers non-greasy, lightweight products. Her go-to moisturizer is d-you’s in my defence moisturizer.

After moisturizer, she goes for sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful rays of the sun. She uses sunscreen as recommended by her dermatologist.

After this step, the actress shares a hack that she uses. Asha Negi usually doesn’t like to do proper step-by-step makeup. So, she skips contouring, mixes a little bit of her foundation with the sunscreen, and applies it on her face. However, it is for the days when she has to go out for a meeting, otherwise she skips the foundation.

In the video, she takes a pea-size foundation from the brand MARS and applies it to her face with her fingers. She laughs and says that this is the way she applies the foundation every day.

Even after applying foundation, her acne marks are visible, and the actress makes an interesting statement. She likes to be her natural self and she doesn’t mind when her marks, dark circles, and other imperfections are visible.

But to hide the marks, she uses a Bobbi Brown full-coverage concealer. After applying on the dark spots, she blends the concealer with her fingers.

Next, Negi proceeds to apply one of her favorite make-up products – blush. She uses a tinted lip balm from Charlotte Tilbury to use on her cheeks. She prefers to use creamy blushes for her everyday look.

After doing her face, the actress focuses on her eyes. She never leaves the house without doing her eyebrow. As she prefers thicker eyebrows, she uses her Benefit Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencil to draw the eyebrows.

For eyeshadow, she chooses a warm brown palette from Huda Beauty. While she initially picks an eyebrow brush, she ditches it and uses her finger to dab on eyeshadows on her eyes. This is her everyday make-up hack.

She loves mascara and next goes on to put it on her eyelashes. The actress feels mascara open up her eyes. She uses one from the brand Shamshbox.

One step that she forgets to do before mascara is applying a shadow stick to the line of her eyes. The Sapnon Se Bhare Naina actress never learned to apply eyeliner and she uses Elf Shadow Stick to line the eye and smudge it. She also applies it under her eyes.

Once done with her eyes, she puts on a Bobbi Brown lip tint. While she usually goes with only the lip balm, for days she wants to go a little extra, she puts Nykaa’s lip liner on her lips.

Lastly, to fix her makeup she uses Mac Makeup Fixer all over her face.

With the final step, she is done and concludes by saying that it’s her lazy makeup routine for an everyday casual no make-up look.

Watch Asha Negi’s makeup routine here:

The actress also recalls her childhood days when she used to steal her sister’s make-up. She also shares that she got scolded and beaten by her sister for using her make-up. But as elder sisters are, she would then do the actress’ hair and make-up and help her to get ready. “I think ye jo actress banne ka bhoot hain, wo taab hi chadha when she used to do my hair and make-up and get me ready,” adds the actress.

Asha Negi’s skin care tips

Whether you're a busy professional or a student on the go, Asha's routine offers a practical and achievable way to feel confident in your skin. The actress also shares a few beauty tips that she swears by. She asks viewers to ice their faces every morning. She also swears by less is more and advises her fans to let their skin breathe.

