Karan Johar sports Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory sherwani for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding; CHECKOUT complete look

The stage is set for an uber-lavish ceremony as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will finally tie the nuptial knots amid a huge buzz. With a constellation of renowned celebrities and influential figures from across the world arriving for the event, exquisite fashion and style statements are guaranteed.

Needless to say, fashionistas are eager to catch a glimpse of the stars and distinguished guests dressed in their ethnic best to ace the glam game at the grand ceremony. Compelling them to take notes, Karan Johar attended Anant Ambani's Lagna Vidhi and Baraat procession, and he looked every bit regal in an ivory sherwani.

Grabbed from the shelves of renowned designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the traditional number depicted Karan Johar's sartorial prowess. But when did we even doubt his penchant for fashion? With his suave presence, the filmmaker aced the groom's squad fashion goals like a pro. Let’s decode his royal outfit.

Karan Johar channels his fashion game for Anant Ambani’s Lagna Vidhi

Karan Johar truly epitomized ethnic style with his captivating presence at the event. With a perfect blend of traditional artistry and contemporary finesse, the outfit looked nothing short of regal. It comprised an ivory kurta, heavily embellished overcoat, and churidar pants.

This exquisite creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla boasts extensive hand embroidery using the traditional technique. It features unique patterns beautifully rendered in multi-thread and mirror work, creating a tapestry of motifs that shimmers beautifully. The ivory hue of the sherwani, deeply rooted in Indian traditions, served as the perfect canvas for intricate embroidery done using gold threads.

Karan Johar drips royalty in ivory ensemble

Channeling his fashion A-game in a monochrome look, the filmmaker elevated the look with golden pointed shoes and glasses, adding a touch of contemporary style. For an outfit as heavy as the exquisite sherwani, one does not need many accessories. Johar, being a fashion enthusiast at heart, knew the formula and took a ‘less is more’ approach to ensure that his look remained polished. Charming everyone with his persona, Karan truly stood out for his dignified and royal look.

For those awaiting the dazzling fashion updates from the Ambani wedding, stay tuned for updates on celebrities’ festive couture. Here, you can also share your thoughts on Karan Johar’s blingy ivory ethnic look.

