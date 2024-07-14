Anant–Radhika Shubh Ashirwad ceremony: Kriti Sanon shines in a pink and gold anarkali set from Manish Malhotra's archival collection, making it an ideal choice for this wedding season

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding affair has taken over the internet, and all of our eyes are glued to our screens to see whose look comes next. While it has been a star-studded affair, and the celebs put their best fashion selves on, Kriti Sanon has been stealing the limelight with her grace and elegance.

Sanon wore a Manish Malhotra couture from his archival collection and caught our gaze for every right reason. She recently shared a series of pictures from the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. So, without any further ado, let’s check out her outfit details.

Kriti Sanon in Manish Malhotra archival couture

Kriti Sanon opted for a gorgeous fuchsia pink anarkali suit from Manish Malhotra archival couture. She exuded heritage and served ethnic vision in the right way. Her ensemble featured embroidery detailing with golden zari and threads all over it, along with an orange patch of work on the neckline and sleeves.

She paired it with matching flared palazzo pants underneath it and added a sunset-hued dupatta which was woven with golden embellishments. The dupatta featured a sleek zari border and the intricate detailing on the sleeves added the oomph to her OOTN.

Kriti Sanon opts for a royal look

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was nothing but a royal gala. To match the grandeur, Kriti Sanon opted for a beautiful Kundan jewelry set, including a sleek neckpiece, a pair of earrings, and kadas from Manubhai Jewels. However, it’s the Borla on her head that added the touch of regalia.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress went with a glam look. Styled by Sukriti Grover and makeup done by Adrian Jacobs, Kriti’s look was completed with a matte foundation. They further added the right amount of blush and highlighter to give that sheen finish and completed it with defined brows, soft brown smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, tight lined with kajal and pink lip shade.

However, it’s the red bindi that did the main trick to put together the whole look. Kriti Sanon went with a sleek hair updo to keep any strands of hair at bay so that her outfit could do the talking. And, well, it surely did.

We absolutely loved her heritage-crafted look as she elegantly donned the Manish Malhotra ensemble. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments.

