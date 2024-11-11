Malaika Arora steps out in quirky denim Bermuda and jacket, but it’s the waistband that gives the main character energy

Malaika Arora was recently spotted out with her son Arhaan Khan, giving off sultry-yet-comforting vibes in a chic denim-on-denim outfit. Her look featured two-toned denim with some sporty details, proving that sporty-chic outfits might just be the next big trend—and she absolutely owned it. Let’s dive into the fine details of her ensemble.

The head-turner Malaika Arora wore a Trompe-l’œil denim jacket valued at Rs 1,00,221, paired with matching shorts worth Rs 72,987. Her two-toned jacket showcased a blue denim body contrasted with white detailing on the back, sleeves, and collar. The jacket's oversized fit added the perfect street-style touch, bringing back memories of when street style dominated the fashion scene.

Her outfit didn’t stop there—the jogger-style bottoms were perhaps the standout piece. Matching the jacket, her knee-length Bermuda shorts featured a blue denim body with white detailing on the hem, while the white waistband added a striking touch, proving that sporty chic can be both stylish and refined. To keep her look cool and casual, she left the jacket open, layering it over a white bralette.

Her outfit is not the only classy touch; she decided to accessorize her look with a brown Gucci bag that added a touch of luxe. The caramel brown finish bag seems to have enough space to carry the essentials. Though she opted to carry it by hand, the bag’s crossbody straps allow it to be worn over the shoulder for ease and versatility.

Advertisement

She completed her look with black-tinted sunglasses, adding a classic touch that elevated her carefree vibe. Her accessories were minimal yet impactful, perfectly complementing the ensemble. As for her hair, Malaika kept it simple with a low-effort bun, drawing attention to her outfit and highlighting her natural features. Finally, to enhance those oh-so-cool vibes, she rounded off her look with white sneakers.

If you’re planning a day of street shopping or a casual outing with friends, Malaika Arora’s quirky, sporty style is the perfect inspiration.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur serves desi diva energy in two stunning sharara sets and they are just in time to steal the spotlight this wedding season