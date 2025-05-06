Met Gala 2025: Gigi Hadid opts for victory roll hairstyle, looking vision in gold with custom Miu Miu outfit

For the Met Gala 2025, Gigi Hadid made a striking appearance. Perfectly capturing the theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” she looked like a vision in gold with Miu Miu’s custom outfit. Balancing modernity with vintage, she opted for a rolled hairstyle that used to rule the Hollywood industry in the 1940s and 50s. Excited to know the details of her looks? Then keep reading!

At the most anticipated fashion gala of the year, Gigi Hadid once again owned the red carpet in a custom Miu Miu outfit that caught the light with its sequins and gemstones. Adding to the modern edge, it had a halter neckline, focusing more on her shoulders and collarbones, while the flattering silhouette seamlessly flowed down into a long train. For a hint of drama, the dress featured a drop-waist knot design. In this beautiful 3D ensemble, it was undoubtedly difficult to take our eyes off Gigi, and her styling was the cherry on top.

Adding more to the vintage magic, she opted for a rolled hairstyle, achieved by perfectly curling the front strands. This hairstyle was very famous in the 1940s and 50s and made a strong comeback at the Met Gala 2025. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for statement dangler earrings.

Gigi Hadid’s makeup was a masterclass on subtle glam and drama. Her eyes featured a matte brown eyeshadow, and her lips were painted in a pink shade with brown lip liner. Achieving the beaming glow, she enhanced her cheekbones with matching blush.

This Met Gala 2025 look was drop-dead gorgeous, and with its gold, sequin, and gemstone work, it’s absolutely difficult to ignore. Stay tuned for more such Met Gala fashion looks!

