Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra is a big hat girl as she walks wearing polka dot Balmain outfit with Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a stunning white halter-neck polka dot gown by Balmain for Met Gala 2025 blue carpet look.
No one does fashion like our own desi girl- Priyanka Chopra Jonas! The stunner walked the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet wearing a custom Balmain ensemble. The outfit stood out in every way while aligned to Met Gala 2025’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. The power shoulders and sweeping hem reflected the language of the dandy.
For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra's polka dot dress draws inspiration from the design elements of men's tailcoats and military uniforms, which are hallmark characteristics of classic dandy fashion.
Channeling old Hollywood vibes, the international queen elevated the look with a dramatic oversized black hat that was a much-needed bold accessory. Black gloves and a pop of opulence through a statement emerald necklace gave a luxe contrast to the polka dot outfit.
Beauty-wise, Chopra chose to go with well-defined eyes and a neutral lip color, with her hair styled in soft waves, keeping the overall look from being overly rigid. This look perfectly marked Priyanka’s return to the Met Gala spotlight for the fifth time in a confident, high-style way.
The black gloves and that show-stopping oversized black hat elevated the look, truly. Talking about Nick Jonas, he complemented Priyanka perfectly in high-waisted black trousers with an ornate brooch. Hi white shirt featuring an exaggerated, soft cravat-like tie gave a nod to vintage fashion done right.
ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s gold breastplate in black gown holds a meaning, reminds us of Aishwarya Rai from Cannes