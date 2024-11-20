Mira Kapoor’s fashion moment in floral two-piece lace set with green bow-detail handbag deserves a place in your closet

Keeping it low-key and stylish, Mira Kapoor’s style game is unmatchable. She was recently spotted having a fun day with her friends in the city in a gorgeous floral outfit. With this outfit, Mira definitely showcased how a simple outfit can look stylish and make a fashion statement. Wrapped in a floral dress, she looked absolutely stunning and elegant. Let’s take a look.

Mira Kapoor left us in awe with her floral lace set from Elliatt, another amazing fashion inspo for a casual day outing with friends. This two-piece outfit with a round neckline and puff sleeves is the perfect balance between simplicity and elegance. The top features multi-color floral details against the backdrop of white. She paired her waist-length top with the matching skirt making her outfit well-coordinated and easy to make a statement.

The fitted bodice and flowy bottom gave her look a classic and trendy touch. The hemline of her bottoms fell right at the ankle, making it the perfect piece to not look overdone. Covered in the beautiful dress, Mira Kapoor slayed this timeless elegance with confidence, and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t love it.

Her choice of accessories is definitely trendy. She paired her outfit with the quirky golden accented earrings that are long enough to catch our attention. Also, how can we avoid that classy piece in her hand? Mira decided to style her look with the green bag from Rejina Pyo. With the bow details at the holder straps and a textured base, this bag is a versatile pick for every casual outing or glamorous party look.

Her makeup is all about perfection. For a morning look, she decided to keep it soft, and subtle with glossy cheeks, defined brows, and nude lipstick that were enough for the radiant glow on her face. Her open hairstyle added an effortless vibe to her overall look.

Moreover, to kick off her day with style, Mira decided to complete her look with pointed-toe heels that took her fit to the next level.

Mira’s overall look was all about slaying the effortless style with a dash of glam. Right from her floral top, and matching skirt to that statement piece in her hand, each detail of her outfit is hard to ignore.

