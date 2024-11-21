Disha Patani wears a see-through thigh-high slit-cut corset gown, and it's an inspo you need for your BFF's bachelorette party

If there's one celebrity who can carry off any attire oozing with shimmer and shine, it has to be Disha Patani from Bollywood. She has time and again proved sparkle is her second skin, and her latest outfit, a gorgeously stunning powder blue gown, was just the icing on the cake! Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The gown featured a strapless, fitted corset bodice in silver, complete with a plunging neckline that was utterly gorgeous. The waistline of the gown had a belt-like silver detail that cinched the gown perfectly and left it flowing into a beautiful blue floor-length skirt.

From the silver bodice flowed a powder blue skirt, and the dramatic thigh-high slit just enhanced the look and added a sultry touch to it. The pretty ensemble had tons of silver sequins covering the bodice and the skirt in the most captivating way possible—a glittery game to shy even the stars. However, the distinguishing factor in this wonderful pick was the design of partially sheer elements incorporated into it, which offered just the right amount of skin show.

the Kanguva actress' choice of accessories was very simple and stylish. She wore diamond dangler earrings and diamond studded bracelets along with a sleek necklace to match the sparkle of her dress. She was also wearing a pair of high heels, which added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

Advertisement

The actress chose a gentle silvery-gray shadow for her eyelids and complemented it with contoured cheeks and the right makeup. A rosy blush on her cheeks completed her look with a healthy glow to her face. She decided to go with sweet, glossy pink lips, and a thick coat of mascara drew attention to her captivating eyes. She completed the look, leaving her black tresses falling gracefully along her shoulders, bringing a certain glitz to the entire appearance.

Disha Patani's fashion doesn’t include only dressing up; it includes proper styling as well. The sparkly sequins provided the luster; the sheer cutouts brought an edge; and the jewelry and makeup finished the look with flair.

Whether she’s channeling red-carpet royalty or just giving us major fashion goals, one thing is certain: Disha Patani can transform every ensemble into a moment. And this pastel blue stunner? It's a keeper.

ALSO READ: 5 jewelry ideas to style with saree and lehengas this wedding season ft Disha Patani