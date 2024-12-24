Mira Kapoor pairs voluminous knit sleeves with unique floral jeans for the ultimate winter vibe

Every day brings a new reason to appreciate Mira Kapoor's outstanding fashion sense. As the wife of Shahid Kapoor and a thriving entrepreneur, she consistently wows us with her remarkable outfits and styling choices. Today, her relaxed look has caught everyone's attention. She effortlessly captured the essence of winter in a casual top and jeans, providing us with great inspiration to elevate our daily wardrobe. Let’s dive deeper into her ensemble.

Recently spotted during an outing, Mira Kapoor exuded a laid-back vibe in a casual top made of textured knit fabric—a perfect choice for chilly winter nights. Featuring a round neckline and full sleeves, her top is everything you need to upgrade your winter wardrobe. The highlight of her top was its voluminous sleeves adorned with intricate patterns, perfectly blending elegance and style.

Moving on to her bottoms, they perfectly matched the vibe of her top. She paired her top with casual blue jeans featuring a high waist and loose fit. What set them apart, however, was the intricate flower patterns along the sides of her jeans, which added a unique touch to her look.

Mira Kapoor enhanced her appearance with round earrings and a watch. Her accessories were minimal—perfect for running errands with a hint of flair. To highlight her earrings, she styled her hair back into a sleek ponytail, keeping her look effortlessly elegant while preventing stray hair strands from falling on her face.

Advertisement

To complete her look, the successful entrepreneur kept her makeup subtle with defined brows and nude lipstick, proving that she doesn’t need any additional glow. Thanks to her healthy routine, Mira has that flawless finishing touch that makes everyone fall for her charm. All set to kick off her night, she opted for casual shoes to pull her look together.

Looking for some winter fashion inspiration? This is how you should style your next outfit! You don’t need something fancy to stand out. With your natural glow and the right styling, a simple top and jeans are enough to make a style statement. And Mira Kapoor? She has definitely cracked the code for rocking the laid-back vibe.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor’s turtleneck crop top and denim jeans combo is all you need to stay cozy yet stylish on the go