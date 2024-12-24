Khushi Kapoor’s turtleneck crop top and denim jeans combo is all you need to stay cozy yet stylish on the go

Khushi Kapoor is known for her fashion, and she was recently spotted with Vedang Raina at Jamnagar Airport. Her outfit is well-balanced in comfort and style, making for a great traveling inspiration. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Khushi chose the most minimal yet trendy outfit, which truly showed that she is a total believer in neutrals. She wore a grey ribbed crop top with a turtleneck and full sleeves, which is cozy chic. The top's snug fit accentuated her sleek silhouette, while the turtleneck perfectly finished the look.

The crop top was combined with straight-fit denim jeans, which always represent a classic, effortless look. In addition, she carried a grey jacket on her arms to look stylish and travel-ready all at once.

Khushi Kapoor's accessory game was on point, adding detail to the outfit while remaining subtle. She was holding a beautiful pink Hermes bag, which added a pop of color and a touch of luxury to her airport appearance. The bag's sophisticated design was an excellent complement to her minimalist look, making it the perfect accessory for the occasion.

A dainty little pendant hung from her neck, adding that slight feminine touch to her complete outfit. On her hands, Khushi wore a wristwatch along with a set of bracelets that added that elegant touch to her accessories. Finally, to complete her ensemble, she chose a pair of white sports shoes, ideal for comfortable walking through the airport.

Advertisement

Khushi's makeup was as understated as it was radiant, illuminating her natural beauty. Soft, nude lipstick and some blush made her face glow effortlessly. The makeup had an effortlessly chic vibe, allowing her natural features to shine.

The Archies actress’ hair was left open, which made her look laid-back and comfy while still looking put together. Khushi applied maroon nail polish to complete the look, which added maturity and dimension to the overall appearance.

Khushi Kapoor's airport style is one where practicality meets luxury. The neutral shades in her outfit are really something that never goes out of time. Her accessories, pink Hermes bag, dainty pendant, and wristwatch with bracelets make a complete look. Her wardrobe testifies that you needn't compromise on either aspect of your appearance, be it style or comfort.

Anyone looking to upgrade their airport style should take inspiration from Khushi's look. It is an impeccable amalgamation of comfort and chic fashion while remaining practical and functional.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor’s black lace dress is a perfect mix of sass, class and whole a lot of wow factor