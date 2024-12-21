Mira Kapoor flares up weekend drama in head-to-toe Dior ft blue belted dress, paired with a matching bag and slingback heels

Mira Kapoor has once again justified being termed a fashionista—this time styled from head to toe in a stunning Dior ensemble, making her look fresh off the runway. Very chic, sophisticated, and minimalistic in her styling, Mira took it to a new level by flaunting the finest pieces of the luxury brand, making haute couture truly evident. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Mira Kapoor has once more demonstrated why she is a fashion icon—this time with a mesmerizing blue dress from Dior's Cruise 2025 collection. The dress, with its elegant and eye-catching design, perfectly portrays her sophisticated taste and impeccable sense of style.

The main eye-catcher of this dress is its flared silhouette, which introduces a graceful, flowing look. The tonal belt further cinches the waist, defining her figure and giving strong structure to the soft, feminine shape.

The square neckline gives the dress a modern look, while the bodice is complemented by gathering details that add texture and depth, elevating the style to new heights of sophistication. The long sleeves add a touch of elegance and modesty, making the dress flattering and perfect for various occasions.

She complemented this dress with Dior's classic Slingback Heels, a Small Dior Jolie Top Handle Bag, and Dior Tribales Earrings. The heels lent sophistication, the bag added functionality and style, and the earrings, with their double pearl design, provided glamour without overwhelming the outfit.

Mira's beauty game was on point as well. She styled her hair into a neat ponytail to keep the focus on her beautiful outfit and accessories. Her makeup was flawlessly done, leaving her with glowing, radiant skin.

She incorporated dramatic yet sophisticated touches with winged eyeliner, while smoky eyes added depth and intensity to her look. Bronzed, contoured cheeks gave a pop of high definition to her cheekbones, while well-defined brows framed her face perfectly. Mira completed the makeup look with glossy lips, achieving a youthful, dewy finish.

Mira Kapoor has certainly proved her mettle as a fashionista by donning this Dior ensemble. Whether it’s her head-to-toe Dior look or her carefully chosen accessories, she continues to set trends and inspire with her impeccable style.

