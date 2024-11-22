Mira Kapoor turns heads in Tarun Tahiliani jumpsuit worth Rs 54,900—it's bold, stunning, and perfect festive look

Mira and Shahid Kapoor are the ultimate couple goals! Always setting new fashion trends, whether in traditional or casual attire, the B-town couple never fails to turn heads and steal hearts. Once again, they became the center of attention with their stunning traditional ensemble. Let’s take a closer look.

Mira Kapoor was seen at her best friend's wedding function, wearing a bold and gorgeous jumpsuit that exuded confidence. The jumpsuit, from Tarun Tahiliani's collection, is priced at Rs 54,900. With a garden print, full sleeves, and a V-neckline, it is the perfect choice for an elegant look. The overlay design at the bottom, with cut-out details falling gracefully from the waist, gives it a skirt-like effect. The embroidered border on the waist and neckline adds a chic touch, making it a go-to look for any special event.

Let’s focus on the hemline. The hem of Mira Kapoor’s jumpsuit extends slightly beyond the ankle, creating a subtle floor-length effect. She proved that her jumpsuit is more than just a fit—it can truly stand out.

Mira's styling of the outfit is truly commendable. Along with the jumpsuit, her accessories exude glamor. She chose round diamond earrings, a traditional bracelet, and a purse adorned with stones, making it a perfect wedding staple.

Advertisement

She opted for a natural base, enhanced with subtle eyeshadow, glossy cheeks, and nude lipstick. That highlighter on her face is certainly catching our attention. Mira Kapoor's approach to dressing up is all about precise, show-stopping styling. To complement her standout look, she styled her hair in a classy ponytail with a slight puff on top.

Finally, she completed her ensemble with high heels, adding the perfect lift to her overall look.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor complemented his wife’s standout style with a traditional white kurta. For the wedding, the actor chose a white embroidered kurta that left us breathless. Adding a cool touch, he rolled up his sleeves and paired the kurta with plain white pajamas.

Shahid Kapoor is certainly a heartthrob, stealing hearts with his perfectly styled hair and well-trimmed beard. To complete his look, he added brown shoes, giving some major fashion inspo.

No matter the occasion, power couple Shahid and Mira will always charm us with their unique yet stunning ensembles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia walks straight into our wedding-season mood board with her golden Anarkali and custom Louboutin heels