Tamannaah Bhatia walks straight into our wedding-season mood board with her golden Anarkali and custom Louboutin heels

Tamannaah Bhatia has been busy promoting her Netflix web series, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and recently, she was in the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, wearing a golden and ivory Anarkali from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and looked regal. Her outfit has already secured a position in our wedding wardrobe. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Tamannaah is wearing a beautiful outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla which is a sleeveless Anarkali with a golden embellished bodice. The plunging V-neck was appropriately lined with fine glittering silver lace that added just the right amount of sparkle. From the bodice flowed an elegant ivory skirt, enhanced with zig-zag golden hems and intricate golden and silver borders running along its length.

What distinguished the appearance, however, was the long jacket over the Anarkali. The jacket effortlessly complemented the Anarkali’s borders with golden and silver trims, hence enhancing the traditional look. This jacket was not just an add on; it enhanced the overall picture by bringing in class and high fashion at the same time making it perfect wedding guest outfit.

The accessories on Tamannaah Bhatia were as gleaming as the golden-ivory Anarkali dress she wore, hence, completing the regal look perfectly. She wore a pair of earrings in gold and silver with a set of matching rings which had a classy shine. However, the icing on the cake was her pair of Christian Louboutin heels from the Diwali Edit collection which glammed up her look with a festive appeal.

Her make-up was also equally stunning: featuring a flawless foundation base with golden shimmer that enhanced her natural glow. She had generously applied blush on her cheeks, which gave a youthful appeal, along with soft pink lips adding a pop of color. The eyeliner defined her eyes and had hair done in gentle waves, with it cascading down her shoulders to complete the elegant appearance and look effortlessly chic.

Tamannaah Bhatia's visit to Lucknow wasn’t just about fashion, but she undoubtedly made jaws drop. Promoting her Netflix film, she managed to blend cultural charm with a contemporary edge, showing us how to merge tradition and modernity effortlessly.

So, this wedding season, take cues from Tamannaah and say yes to regal golden-ivory vibes! Whether you're a bride or wedding guest or slaying the dance floor at a sangeet, this look is your golden ticket to slay.

