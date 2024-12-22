Mira Kapoor with Shahid Kapoor is killing it in the Kaelis Embellished Dress worth Rs 32K and the four-ring clutch bag

No one does fashion better than Mira Kapoor. Yes, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, and a successful entrepreneur, Mira Kapoor has been creating a buzz in the fashion industry and last night’s look was just another impeccable addition. Yesterday, at the NMACC Arts Cafe event, she made an appearance with her husband. On one side where Shahid looked heartthrob in an all-black shirt and pants, Mira looked glamorous in a mini dress. Let’s check out some amazing deets of her fit.

For the special night, Mira Kapoor looked no less than a fashion stunner, making a grand appearance in a beige mini dress. She was wearing a ‘Kaelis’ Embellished Dress from Kanika Goyal label price tag at Rs 32,500. Her outfit featured sleeveless details, a round neckline and a tulle overlay adding the voluminous effect. As for the unique feature, her dress had an abstract pattern, and drawstring at the waist, catching all our attention.

Her relaxed fit reached right at her thighs, perfect for an effortless elegant touch. Her choice of outfit was the perfect blend of comfort and high-end fashion. If you’re someone who is looking for something similar to a party outfit that is not too bold and effortlessly heads then this is just the right pick for you.

Apart from her fit, Mira Kapoor’s appearance has many other features to look up to. Her accessories were just WOW. The entrepreneur accessorized her dress with diamond oversized stud earrings, and rings, adding the feminine appeal. Moreover, she even carried a classy, and unique four-ring clutch bag from the iconic collection of Alexander McQueen.

Her makeup game was straight-up fire. With kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly blushed cheeks, highlighter glow, and nude lipstick, the actress perfectly complemented the vibe of her fit. Everything from her accessories to her makeup made sure that her fit received the attention it deserved.

Her hair is styled in loose waves, and kept in a side partition, preventing hair from falling on her face, and highlighting her facial features. At last, adding the perfect edge with black pointed heels, Mira completed her look with pure glam.

If you want to know how to let your outfit capture everyone’s attention, then Mira Kapoor is here to guide you. Mira Kapoor in a mini dress was an absolute stunner, turning heads with her minimalism and grace.

