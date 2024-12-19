Mira Kapoor's denim co-ord set worth Rs 77,466, is the perfect outfit to bookmark for your weekend wardrobe

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor recently attended their children's annual function, bringing all the style! While Shahid looked effortlessly cool in his crisp outfit, it was Mira's fashion that had us doing a double take. Her denim co-ord set is the perfect winter inspiration we've been waiting for—and we are here for it! Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

This time, Mira chose a trendy co-ord set from Zimmermann, and we are absolutely adoring her impeccable fashion sense. The set features a denim blouse that manages to be both classic and contemporary. It has a sharp collar, buttons down the center, and long blouson sleeves with elongated cuffs. Most importantly, it’s incredibly easy to wear and exudes elegance. The sharpness is enhanced by the chest pockets, while the brilliant golden buttons down the front pull the whole look together, blending casual with luxe. The total cost of her ensemble is Rs. 77,466.

But wait—Mira didn’t stop there. She paired the beautiful blouse with linen flared-leg pants that are serving all the perfect vibes for this cold season. The front pockets add a functional style element, while the self-cover buckle belt provides just the right amount of structure to the overall relaxed look of the outfit.

Her accessories completed her denim on denim look beautifully. The entrepreneur added a Dior Saddle bag, infusing a touch of luxury into her ensemble. On her feet, she wore heels that not only added height but also a touch of glamour, keeping the look polished and poised. Further accessorized with small hoop earrings—simple yet chic—and a sleek wristwatch, Mira added an understated dash of glamour to her wrist.

Advertisement

Mrs. Kapoor kept her makeup minimal, which we absolutely love. She opted for coral-toned eyeshadow that brightened her eyes beautifully, while a light wash of blush gave her cheeks a natural glow. The nude lips finished the fresh, clean look, proving that beauty often lies in simplicity.

For her hair, Mira kept it easy with soft curls, giving off a relaxed vibe and completing her overall appearance.

Mira Kapoor’s outfit is the perfect inspiration for anyone wanting to combine classic denim with luxe accessories this winter. From the stunning Dior Saddle bag to the soft curls and minimal makeup, she proves you don’t need to overdo it to stand out. It’s all about the perfect balance of casual chic with a hint of high-fashion luxe—and Mira nailed it!

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput adds a bit of bloom to her beige pantsuit worth Rs 33,600 and we are super impressed