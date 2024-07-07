Mira Rajput stuns in Arpita Mehta black and rose gold embroidered lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet party

With Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding happening this month, Bollywood has been abuzz with fashion-forward moments and style statements—a spectacle we love to see. The couple recently hosted their sangeet celebrations, and Bollywood arrived in full force. Black seemed to be the color everyone embraced, contrasting with the otherwise vibrant color palette typically seen at Sangeet.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor get twinning right

Love is wonderful, but it is even more delightful when your significant other plays dress-up with you. The couple wore black without looking like duplicates; while Shahid's outfit shined with burgundy accents, Mira's did with rose gold. This thoughtful coordination not only highlights their individual style, it also ensures each outfit gets the spotlight it deserves.

Breaking down Shahid Kapoor’s look

Showcasing a refined, minimalistic approach to tailoring, Shahid Kapoor was seen dressed in Raghavendra Rathore. The Jodhpur-based designer has become synonymous with popularizing the Bandhgala around the world. However, the actor chose to forego the high-necked look for a more open neckline.

His ensemble consisted of a kurta and churidar pants, complemented by a waistcoat crafted from raw silk. The long-cut, front-open vest was adorned with intricate embroidery in geometric patterns all over, while the kurta featured a textured yoke with kali edge embroidery. Together, they create a striking combination that is perfect for warmer months, offering comfort without being restrictive.

Of late, the actor has been sporting a short crew cut that lends a sharp vibe.

A closer look at what Mira Rajput Kapoor wore

Sangeet is all about busting moves, so a lehenga that swirls and flows with your every groove is a perfect choice. Mira Rajput Kapoor was seen wearing a hand-embroidered number from Arpita Mehta. Constructed with organza as its base, it is elegant, it is effortless and it is ⁠easy-to-dance in.

Less is more! On the jewelry front, she opted for vintage Russian emerald earrings with Polki diamonds from Anmol Jewellers by Ishu Datwani, alongside her pear-shaped diamond wedding ring.

Dewy, glowy and natural, subtle soft glam is all the rage again. Mira showed off her kohl-rimmed eyes paired with nude lips. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail of gentle waves, styled with a middle part to add dimension.

