Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's 7 couple style statement that will give you cues for your next outing with bae

9 years ago, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor tied the knot and since then they have become a hot favourite among fans not only as talented individuals but also as a fashionable couple redefining relationship goals. Over the years, the duo has consistently turned heads with their impeccable style, making them one of the most stylish couples in the industry. Shahid and Mira’s wardrobe selections, whether for formal occasions or more laid-back get-togethers, are the ideal balance of style, trendiness, and personal flair. Here are 7 times the gorgeous couple gave us cues to slay in style with our significant other.

1.Wedding fashion goals

At Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer, all eyes were on Shahid and Mira as they epitomised couple goals with their sartorial ethnic choices. Mira opted for an exquisite ensemble from Faraz Manan featuring an off-white kurta with a multicoloured shawl. Meanwhile, Shahid looked dapper in a classic blue kurta paired with sleek black pants, complementing Mira’s ensemble.

2.Monochrome fashion

On the occasion of Sanah Kapoor’s wedding, Mira graced the occasion in a white saree designed by Ritika Mirchandani. Meanwhile, Shahid opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a kurta paired with a sleek black waistcoat with a pocket square. His classic attire was perfectly in sync with Mira’s white saree.

3.Summer fashion goals

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, the couple graced the occasion with their impeccable style and undeniable charm. Dressed in the stunning shades of green the duo looked stunning. Mira Rajput, a vision of elegance, dazzled in a gorgeous green dress that accentuated Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor complemented Mira perfectly in a stylish green blazer paired with a crisp green and white shirt. With their refreshing outfit, Shahid and Mira once again reaffirmed their status as the most stylish couple.

4.Date night fashion goals

Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor turned heads and set the bar high for date night glamour with their stunning outfits. Mira embraced a bold choice and picked an orange blazer paired with matching shorts and striking red heels. Not to be outdone, Shahid Kapoor looked every bit the dashing companion in an all-white ensemble, sporting a sleek white cropped blazer and tailored pants, Shahid's crisp look perfectly complemented Mira's vibrant outfit.

5.Festive fashion goals

For Diwali, Mira and Shahid opted for ethereal ethnic ensembles that captured the essence of the occasion. Mira adorned herself in a multi-colored lehenga set by JJ Valaya, meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor embraced the festive spirit in an olive-green kurta adorned with stripes from the brand Devnaagri. They looked stunning as ever, radiating love and light.

6.Ethnic fashion goals

Shahid and Mira graced the occasion in eye-catching ensembles while attending another event during Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Mira looked stunning in a heavily embellished green sharara adorned with intricate embroidery. Her ensemble was completed with a graceful cape. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor looked suave in a black shimmery blazer paired with sleek matching pants.

7.Ethnic fashion goals

The couple graced another prestigious event in resplendent traditional attire. Shahid Kapoor looked every bit a dashing gentleman in a pristine white sherwani adorned with intricate embroidery and Mira complimented him in a blue ruffled saree looking like the diva she is.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor are one such celeb couple who, in a constantly changing circle of fashion, remain rather unique and leading examples. As they continue to evolve in their personal and professional lives, one thing is certain: they will always be that stylish couple defining trends not only in Bollywood but in the world of fashion.

