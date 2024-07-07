3 times Nazriya Nazim proved organza and sheer sarees are making their way into the wedding season

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has worked predominately in Tamil and Malayalam films. She has gained a lot of popularity throughout her career not only for her acting skills but also for her beautiful looks and fashion choices.

Nazriya has her own way of styling her outfits. She likes to keep it simple and minimalistic to let her natural beauty shine brighter. Here’s a sneak peek into her three saree looks that have taken over the internet, and we are also in love with them. Ladies, take notes on how to keep the ‘less is more’ trend in your looks as well.

Nazriya Nazim’s pastel saree look is a perfect day-out attire

Nazriya recently shared a series of pictures with her pet dog wearing a beautiful saree. She wore a pastel pink saree with golden prints all over it. The Bangalore Days actress paired it with a white sleeveless chanderi blouse adorned with small golden buti work.

She accessorized the look with pearl studded chunky earrings. The diva kept her hair in a messy bun, leaving two strands open, and accentuated with a gajra. Makeup artist Sneha MNJ tried to keep her look minimal with a soft dewy foundation, a winged liner, defined brows, some blush, mascara, a brown lip shade, and a small pink bindi.

Nazriya’s sheer white saree is sensual and chic

In another recent post, Nazriya wore a white sheer saree which had floral embroidery accentuating the drape. However, it’s the choice of her blouse that made her outfit stand out. She went with a summery yellow sleeveless blouse to pair with the saree, and the pop of color added much definition to the look.

For makeup, she opted for a minimal makeover with a dewy and glowy foundation, some blush, soft brown eye shadow with lots of mascara, defined brows, and pink lipstick. The actress accessorized the look with a pair of chunky golden danglers, a stack of bracelets, and a watch. Her hair was kept open in soft curls.

Nazriya Nazim's golden saree is a perfect pick for date night

For Ante’s promotional event in 2022, Nazriya Nazim wore a gorgeous gold and yellow saree from Torani’s collection. The saree was adorned with chikankari work all over the hemline, which added significance to her look. She paired it with a same-colored sleeveless blouse and accessorized the outfit with a pair of pearl-studded ethnic earrings.

Nazriya kept her hair in a bun and added a gajra to it. She completed the look with a glammed makeover, including a black winged liner, defined brows, a maroonish lip shade, and some blush.

What are your thoughts about Nazriya Nazim’s three different saree looks? Let us know which one is your favorite.

