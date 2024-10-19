Parineeti Chopra flaunts minimalist Mehendi ahead of Karwa Chauth celebrations with Raghav Chadha; Shilpa Shetty drops glimpse of her traditional ‘Sargi’

Karwa Chauth is one important festival celebrated by Indian ladies. Just like many others, Bollywood wives are also all geared up to be part of the merriment and pray for the safety of their husbands. Ahead of the main event that will take place tomorrow, October 20, Parineeti Chopra flew down to New Delhi to be with her husband Raghav Chadha. Soon after, she dropped a glimpse of her Mehendi design and her house being lit up for the festival. Shilpa Shetty also shared what all she got in her ‘sargi’.

Earlier today, Parineeti Chopra was papped in New Delhi to be with her in-laws and husband Raghav Chadha ahead of Karwa Chauth. Soon after reaching home, the actress kickstarted prepping for the festival. First up, she applied Mehendi on her palms and was quick to share a picture of the minimal design on her Instagram stories. The two hearts drawn on the back of her palms are too cute. In another image, she showcased her beautifully decorated Delhi home.

Another Bollywood wife who is excited about the event is Shilpa Shetty. A while ago, she gave a glimpse of the ‘sargi’ which she probably received from her in-laws. On taking a closer look, one can see the gifts she received. It included a silver plate along with two little bowls, a beautifully decorated sieve, Mehendi cones, green bangles, a shagun ka lifafa, some clothes, jewelry, sweet and savory snacks, fruits, and more.

Take a look:

Joining them is senior Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree who is prepping for the Indian festival with full enthusiasm. Taking to her Instagram, she dropped visuals of the fun she had at the Mehendi party hosted by one of her close friends. She also flaunted her simple Henna design and dance moves. Captioning it, she penned, “Mehndi party with the gang! Oh what fun it was, we ate, we danced, we indulged in ourselves ... that one evening when it was all about US !”

Take a look:

A while ago, Kiara Advani was also spotted arriving in Delhi, ahead of the celebration. Are you excited to see this year’s Karwa Chauth look of the divas?

