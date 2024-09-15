Mira Rajput adds a bit of bloom to her beige pantsuit worth Rs 33,600 and we are super impressed

Mira Rajput might not be ruling the silver screen, but she is ruling our hearts and her wardrobe with fashionable style statements that can leave behind even the most popular stars. Forget the runways; this floral pantsuit that Mira has been rocking recently has had us all rethinking our choices—closet goals!

Mira is a vision in her beige floral pantsuit, which is every fashionista’s dream. From the shelves of Ranna Gill, this outfit is not just about clothes; it is a statement in itself. The blazer is fitted with full sleeves, notch lapel collars, and a front button fastening, which makes it look trendy despite being classic. The multi-colored floral prints on the fabric add so much life to this package, making it ideal for anyone who wants to inject a vibrant personality into their attire.

Beneath the blazer, she wore a smooth white crop top that offered a clear imprint of the pantsuit's floral magnificence. The remarkable floral design alone can compete for attention in this crop top.

Mira’s outfit is fantastic and stands out thanks to the matching floral trousers. These trousers have the identical multicolored floral prints as the blazer, thus ensuring that the theme of flowers is continuous; this makes it both trendy and elegant. Her pantsuit comes with a price tag of Rs 33,600.

From the choice of accessories, Mira is a classy woman. She wore a sleek silver chain and dangler earrings to enhance the bling factor but not too much to overshadow the floral prints. Her beige heels were perfect, as they didn’t distract attention from the bright-colored pantsuit but only made her body look longer.

Mira’s appearance was in complete harmony with a matching outfit. Blushing cheekbones and nude glossy lips made her face glow softly. The nude shade on her eyelids and the well-defined eyeliner only enhanced her eye features, lending them a graceful yet striking look. A center parting and straight locks provided the right touch for this look to be regarded as elegant and refined simplicity.

If you are all jazzed up after seeing Mira Kapoor flaunt a floral pantsuit, then it is high time for you to get a floral fantasy going. If you’re going to a formal event or just feel like spicing up your mundane outfit, this outfit will strike the right balance between tradition and innovation.

