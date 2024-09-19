Kareena Kapoor has always been able to make her mark with fashion fabulousness, and her recent black and gold embroidered ensemble, that she wore for an event in Mumbai, was visible proof of the same. She donned a uniquely and elegantly vintage Banarasi saree dress, crafted by none other than Amit Aggarwal. This look created an unbelievable traditional meet trends moment that rendered us speechless. It legit showed us the importance of repurposing a traditional heirloom, and we’re in love with the bewitching Kareena Kapoor saree look.

So, why don’t we dive right in and have a proper look at the incomparable black and gold saree ensemble worn by none other than the fashion royalty of Bollywood i.e. Kareena Kapoor Khan? After all, she is in a fashion league of her own.

Kareena Kapoor has a habit of looking just steamy with everything she chooses to wear, and the latest black and gold-hued Kareena Kapoor outfit visibly enhanced the same. This classy piece hails from Amit Aggarwal’s latest couture line, ANTEVORTA. This beautiful collection dares to delve into the multifaceted concept of ‘Time’ through the beauty of philosophical, mythological, religious, scientific, and cosmological lenses, leaving us wanting more. The piece itself featured a well-draped piece with a sultry off-the-shoulder neckline and beautiful pleats. It also had a pallu that trailed behind as a train.

We also loved how the piece helped the Crew actress flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves. It’s like the elegant saree dress can merge the past and the present to highlight the intricate circle of time that shapes our world. Taking from the Hindu concept of reincarnation, the esteemed designer breathed a new lease of life into a pre-loved black Banarasi saree, intertwining the past, present, and future. The classy piece with intricate gold embroidery is able to honor the timeless essence of classic draping styles. We’re totally and utterly mesmerized by this Kareena Kapoor new dress.

The custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree was made by restoring the age-old textile through meticulous cording, pleating, and restoration practices without cutting the actual saree. Instead, they reimagined the drape as a modern saree dress to maintain its integrity—It’s a legit repurposed dream, and nobody other than Kareena Kapoor Khan could’ve carried it better. The Jab We Met actress further completed the stylish outfit with matching gold formal heels that looked all things alluring. These classy picks elevated the look and gave it a well-harmonized appeal that totally SLAYED.

With limited but incomparable accessories, Kareena gave her outfit total royal vibes. The accessory list included a gorgeous droplet necklace with simply amazing earrings. She also added delicate gold matching rings on her fingers. These pieces added some much-needed bling factor to her modern ensembles without actually overpowering the same. She even added ruches sheer black gloves on her arms, and we loved that modern touch that visibly elevated her fusional game.

Lastly, Khan chose to tie her dark and luscious locks up and style them into an effortlessly elegant and manageable high bun with a sleek, well-combed base. She also flaunted her natural beauty with a bold and natural-looking makeup look with a delicate bindi, legit reminding us of her Asoka days. She also added a pop of color with blush and some eyeshadow along with some nourishing nude lip gloss and well-defined eyes. We loved the picks.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s latest black and gold saree gown outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

