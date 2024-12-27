Khushi Kapoor turns into a beautiful Disney-like princess donning strapless gown styled with cute bow in her hair

We are totally loving Khushi Kapoor’s series of high-fashion statements. The actress has been the talk of the town, thanks to her classic and iconic stylish appearances. Recently, what kept our eyes glued to the screen was her beautiful gown, in which she looked equally glamorous, elegant and exuded princess vibes. Let’s check out her pictures of donning the stunning gown.

Having the best of the time with her friends, brother, and sister, Khushi Kapoor left us spellbound with her recent photo dump. She was slaying her look in a striped lace embroidered organza bow detail strapless gown from the resort 2013 couture of Carolina Herrera.

The floor-length gown was beautifully adorned with red intricate detailing against the backdrop of the white base. Also, on a clear look, we can see a unique detail in her fit. Her gown didn't feature continuous silhouettes but instead an organza top that reached the waist at the front and slightly longer at the back.

From the silhouettes to the bold details, her gown was just perfect to outstand everyone in the room. Fitted bodice at the top and full flair at the bottom, her ensemble gracefully showcased her figure.

Also cinching her waist, she opted for a delicate belt with the classic bow detail settled beautifully and pulled whole together. Perfectly tailored with structure fit and intricate detailing, this gown is just what you need for formal and semi-formal parties.

Let’s skip to the best part. Her accessories! The actress channeled Disney princess vibes and accessorized her fit with a gorgeous diamond necklace, stud earrings, and delicate bracelets, adding unmissable charm. When you’re struggling to find the right accessories, Khushi can be your go-to person because what she did with her gown look was absolutely breathtaking and admiring.

Her makeup was absolutely flawless and bold. Setting the perfect base for her skin, The Archies actress enhanced it with perfectly blushed cheeks, bold black eyeliner, and red lipstick. Also, she looked adorable in that cute hairstyle. She opted for a sleek bun, leaving a few front strands loose, and accessorized it with a bow, perfectly complementing the royal vibes of her gown.

Everything from floor-length gowns to cute hairstyles did nothing but give Khushi an experience of royalty. She looked nothing less than a princess, and we can’t help but admire her royal allure. So, all the party babies don’t miss out on this classic look because this is the best and trending as well.

