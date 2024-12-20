Mrunal Thakur’s fit check in red midi dress and black Dior bag is for fashionistas who want to celebrate Christmas in style

Christmas is around, and how can we miss our favorite actresses enjoying this festive spirit stylishly? Mrunal Thakur is all set to embrace the Christmas vibes dolled up in the red midi dress, a perfect outfit, and perfect color to look your best. Her choice of outfit was not only comfortable but also equally balanced with glamor, and elegance, perfect for a night full of drinks, and dance, Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Mrunal Thakur is Christmas-ready with her red midi dress and cool accessories. Her outfit features ball sleeves, a round neckline, and flattering silhouettes, that kept her appearance effortlessly polished. Prepared with the rich red fabric, her dress was cinched at the waist, and flowy at the bottom, exuding feminine elegance. Her choice is just the right pick to not look overdone, and still manage to turn heads at the Christmas party.

The hemline of her dress falls right between her knees, and ankle, making it look not too long, and not too short. It had the perfect length and features one looks for in a party outfit.

Well, her Christmas look is not only about her fit but also some serious accessories game. With classic hoop earrings, a statement neckpiece, and rings, her accessories were so Gen-Z coded. Also, she carried a classy black Dior Bag, featuring a textured base, hand straps, and silver buckle details that added an edge to her appearance. For an extra oomph factor, the actress completed her accessories game with the cool sunglasses.

The Hi Nanna actress’s makeup game was straight-up goals. She elevated her overall appearance with just a minimal touch of rosy cheeks, defined brows, and nude lipstick. Moreover, her style was straight and kept open in the middle partition adding a neat touch. To prevent her hair from falling on her face, the actress tucked both sides of the hair behind her ears.

A party look is never completed without the heels. Mrunal decided to complete her look with the iconic silver heels that added a bit of contrasty touch. Her footwear was a perfect party staple.

Just like her if you’re also excited to celebrate Christmas with a dash of style, then all you need is a classy midi dress and some serious accessories game that can set your party mood right. Calling all the girls to bookmark this look now, and recreate this for the Christmas party.

