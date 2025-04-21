Inside Akshay Kumar's niece Naomika Saran's wardrobe and it is worth copying to create HOT looks

Over time, we have seen many young celebrities serving looks with their impeccable fashion sense, and guess what, we’ve got a new young fashion diva nailing her style effortlessly. Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter Naomika Saran’s wardrobe has everything we need for coffee dates, shopping, dinner dates, vacation, and parties, and surprisingly, we’ve got some of her best looks in one place. So, let’s get started.

Advertisement

1. Maxi dress

Planning a summer vacation with your friends or family? Want a relaxing and equally stylish outfit to pack? Then Naomika Saran has the perfect inspiration for you. She was seen posing confidently in the maxi dress that had spaghetti straps and a square neckline. The textured fabric and flowy design added a modern elegance to her vacation look. Fitted bodice to her waist highlighted her figure, whereas the full-length silhouette gave a graceful touch.

If you’re bored with those usual jeans and shorts and want something trendy to slay your vacation look, then this dress is surely a shot. It can be effortlessly styled with delicate accessories and classy arm candy.

2. Tube top and casual trousers

Heading out for a casual coffee date? Why not add some stylish vibe to it? Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter nailed her cool vibe in the light green tube top with a fitted bodice that hugged her body and highlighted her shoulder and collarbone. The tube tops are perfect to keep your look trendy and easygoing.

Advertisement

Just like her and not overdoing it, you can style it with the white trousers secured around the waist with a knot, whereas a loose silhouette ensures ease of movement. Channeling cute girl energy, tie your hair back and don’t forget to adorn your neckline with a neckpiece and for your ears, opt for stud earrings.

3. Corset top and black pants

Want to feel bold and sexy? Step in a perfect party mood with the lace corset top that shows some skin, keeping her look hot. The deep neckline highlighted her decolletage, whereas spaghetti straps added a modern edge. Team it with the blazer and for a trendy twist, instead of wearing it, keep it loose over your shoulders.

Adding more style to it, pair it with the formal black pants and neatly tuck in the top. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Rinkie Khanna’s daughter let her outfit shine and kept her accessories minimal with a thin neckchain and luxurious bag over her shoulder.

Advertisement

4. Shirt and skirt

Done with all party looks and now want a casual yet stylish shopping outfit? Then why not go for the most famous and favorite combo—shirt and skirt. Naomika enjoyed an outing with her friend, dressed in a white crop top. Adding some effortless chic vibes, she layered it with the oversized shirt, keeping the front open and loose.

If the top is casual, add some hot-chic vibes to the bottoms. Pair it with the denim mini-skirt that looks both basic and stylish. For the cowgirl vibe, she opted for a cool hat while keeping her hair open and covering her feet with black boots.

5. Mini-dress

Enhance your party wardrobe with Naomika Saran. She took to her social media handle to show her party vibe while slipping into a beige and brown mini-dress with a halter neckline and fitted bodice.

The best part? Her back. The back of her dress had a cut-out design that made us swoon. Whereas the hem of the ensemble fell to her mid-thigh. This outfit itself is enough to put you in the limelight at the club.

Advertisement

6. Crop top and mini-skirt

Feeling cute and want to dress like one? Then we've got the perfect inspiration for you straight from Naomika’s social media feed. She wore the light-green top with a hint of white in it. The puff sleeves and square neckline added an elegant touch, whereas the crop design made it perfect to wear everywhere— from coffee dates, shopping, hangouts, and dinner dates.

You can effortlessly style it with your choice of bottoms, depending on the vibe. For the style icon, she decided to add cute girl energy and paired it with a white mini-skirt, keeping her look soft and trendy.

7. Cut-out top and comfy trousers

Naomika Saran perfectly understood the assignment of feeling relaxed while keeping her outfit stylish. And for this, she dressed in a yellow top with a halter neckline and a cut-out design at the front. It hugged her body closely, whereas the crop design highlighted her waist.

She decided to keep her bottoms casual and decided to wear white trousers with having high waist and a wide silhouette.

These low-key yet stylish outfits straight from Naomika Saran’s wardrobe show that she has the perfect look for every outing, from dinner dates, parties, hangouts with friends, shopping, and more. Save it and take some serious style lessons.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Corset to strappy saree blouse design guide ft Suhana Khan for pulling off 5 head-turning looks