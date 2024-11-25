Nayanthara's pink and white check pattern saree is perfect wedding-festive pick you need to pin now

The Lady Superstar—Nayanthara has always wowed fans with her wardrobe choices, and her recent pick was yet another stunner. The actress took to Instagram to flaunt her look in a saree. She wore a pink and white saree, a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary appeal. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Nayanthara wore a pink and white checkered pattern saree from the collection of Neela by Anu Vardhan. Made with premium silk cotton, her saree worth Rs 20,900 was all about timeless yet contemporary style. It was draped with perfection, and that plain pink pallu gave an elegant touch to her overall look. Upon closer look, we can see that her pallu featured traditional diamond motifs. Her ethnic pick was the classic combination of soft, breathable, and lightweight. The pretty ensemble was nothing short of a showstopper and charmed us with its sophistication and impeccable craftsmanship.

To match the vibe of her traditional and elegant saree, Nayanthara decided to pair it with a rich pink fabric blouse. With a deep neckline, mid-length sleeves, and puffy shoulders, this was a perfect festive or special event outfit. For some stylish touch, the blouse had a checkered pattern at the neckline and sleeves hemline.

Another feature in her look that deserved a token of appreciation was her choice of accessories. Her accessories were the ideal example of a minimalistic charm. She styled her look with the traditional golden jhumkas, a perfect wedding staple. How can we overlook that nath? The tiny nath gave a graceful touch to her whole saree look. It was an excellent choice for everyone willing to enhance their traditional look with a minimal addition.

What made her look more special was the fresh Gajra. The Jawan actress decided to tie her hair into a neat bun with a middle partition. She adorned her hairstyle with fresh Gajra, making it difficult to look away from her.

To enhance her beauty game, the actress added kajal, dark eyeshadow, accentuated with sharp brows. Her perfectly blended blush on her cheeks and the nude lipstick added a minimal yet wow effect. At last, she completed her look with a round bindi.

We have seen Nayanthara in various outfits, but this was something different. It was classic, regal, and elegant, a perfect fit to steal the show at any family function or wedding.

