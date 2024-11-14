Nayanthara takes relaxed style to new heights in white abstract print co-ord set worth Rs 68,000

Speaking of the term "Lady Superstar," we're not just referring to Nayanthara's powerhouse performances—she has also mastered the art of dressing like a diva and absolutely slaying it at the same time. The latest evidence? Her jaw-dropping appearance in a white printed pantsuit, which might just make you rethink your entire wardrobe. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Nayanthara recently impressed us with her chic pantsuit look—it's perfect for both casual and edgy vibes. Her outfit is from the shelves of the AKOK brand. It features a loose white blazer that stands out with its bold abstract prints in hues of blue, black, red, and yellow, along with intricate metal embroidery. The delicate embroidery details give the blazer a modern and contemporary style, while the loose-fitting silhouette adds an easy, relaxed charm.

She paired the classic blazer with a black bralette top that stood out. The top boasts black and orange beads, which seamlessly sync with the pantsuit, making it perfect for an evening out or a fashion-forward event.

Now, let's talk about those pants! The white leg pants pair perfectly with the blazer because they carry the same abstract prints. This creates a seamless, bold look from head to toe. The pants are relaxed but structured enough to make the outfit look polished. It's a monochromatic masterpiece—minimalist yet bold. Effortlessly chic, yet totally put together. Her outfit costs Rs 68,000.

Nayanthara: Beyond the fairytale actress added some glimmer and gold to the look with big, chunky gold bracelets, which were adorned with gem-encrusted seashell charms on both arms. She also wore statement gold cocktail rings and ear cuffs, adding a bold touch to the ensemble. Her accessory choices were elegant: white open-toe pumps that added a hint of sophistication and gave her petite frame some extra height!

For her hair and makeup, Nayanthara kept things effortlessly chic. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with textured waves and a fringe that perfectly framed her face. Her minimal makeup featured dewy skin and feathered brows. She kept her eyes soft with brown eyeshadow, kohl, and mascara. Her cheeks were subtly contoured and highlighted, and her rose lip color was the perfect finishing touch.

While Nayanthara’s acting continues to win hearts, her wardrobe choices keep turning heads, inspiring anyone with a desire to be the best-dressed person in the room. Attention, all! The Lady Superstar is in the house, and she's here to slay in fashion!

