‘Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua’—Kajol’s red maxi dress look with black loafers is pure magic
Kajol's newest snapshot is a true reflection of her cheerful spirit and exceptional sense of style. Check out!
Kajol is hands down one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, still ruling the hearts of millennials. From the '90s to the present, the diva has delivered numerous fashion moments and styling inspirations that still remain elegant and timeless. One such inspiration was her latest red maxi dress, which reminded us that red is, in fact, an evergreen styling staple. But how did the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress style it? Let’s find out!
Kajol took to Instagram and delighted her fans with lively and chirpy snaps. The gleeful beauty radiated Gerua charm from Dilwale in a full-length maxi dress. The attractive hue of this dress featured a deep red with brown undertones, making it a versatile choice for both day and night. This maxi dress showcased a faux wrap pattern with collars on the V-neckline.
For this polished look, Kajol skipped heavy accessories and instead flaunted a chunky, wavy ring and dangling earrings.
The Tribhanga actress elevated her ensemble with black loafers featuring metallic detailing. The classy loafers added a sophisticated touch to her chic outfit.
Mrs. Devgn showcased her flawless, glass-like skin with a minimal no-makeup makeup look for this photoshoot. She embraced soft glam with a hint of eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and nude pink lips. Her highlighted strands were left freely tousled, creating an effortless and breezy vibe.
With her vivacious personality, laudable acting, and versatile fashion sense, Kajol never fails to impress her fans. The diva has maintained a decade-spanning influence and continues to do so. Whether through her impressive new roles in films like Do Patti or her glamorous appearances at award nights, the talented actress has never strayed from her streak of stealing the spotlight.
