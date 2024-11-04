Nysa Devgan lights up the festivities with style and sparkle in yellow sharara set worth Rs 43,500

This Diwali, the Devgan family was aglow not just with the light of diyas but also with brilliant sartorial choices! Kajol posted an adorable picture from their family’s festive celebration, displaying her lovely family, including her husband, Ajay Devgan, daughter, Nysa, and son, Yug. It is worth mentioning, however, that the star of the show and the highlight of the occasion was Nysa’s bright yellow sharara set. Let’s take a closer look at her ethnic outfit.

Nysa wowed everyone with her fashion game in a spectacular yellow sharara set from the shelves of Gopi Vaid. She is indeed a fashionista! Nysa’s attire is the ideal example of contemporary fashion with an Indian touch. The beautiful halter peplum top is exquisitely embroidered with silver threads and features a soft pink lace border running along the edges. The intricate silver mirror work and vibrant floral makes the outfit both chic and festive.

Nysa’s ensemble was perfectly paired with a flared sharara embellished with a golden border. The flowy shape of the sharara makes it comfortable to wear for long hours, even while dancing. Nysa completed her look by draping a matching sheer dupatta over her shoulder, which added a graceful component to the whole outfit. This stunning ensemble is priced at Rs. 43,500.

This outfit isn’t just beautiful; it’s also versatile. Whether it’s a wedding, a family gathering, or a festive celebration, Nysa’s yellow sharara set is the perfect choice. Its bright hue and intricate details make it an ideal outfit for standing out while still respecting traditional aesthetics.

Advertisement

To enhance her beautiful yellow outfit by Gopi Vaid, Nysa opted for stacked bangles, adding a shimmery effect. The bangles complemented the detailed silver thread work and golden borders of her sharara, creating a complete look.To finish off her outfit, she wore a delicate pendant, which added a soft touch to her Diwali outfit.

Nysa’s Diwali look was beautifully enhanced with her makeup choices, giving her the perfect festive glow. She wore a glossy brown lip color. A soft blush on her cheeks, well-blended with a highlighter, gave her skin a radiant glow.

Her subtle yet chic nude eyeshadow allowed her eyes to shine without being overly dramatic, and her perfectly arched brows framed her face beautifully. Full lashes coated in mascara opened up her eyes, letting them shine brightly, giving her the perfect festive touch. She completed the look with styled hair swept to one side, allowing her natural beauty to shine through in her elegant outfit and flawless makeup.

Advertisement

From Nysa Devgan's Diwali dress to her well-paired accessories and makeup, it’s evident that a minimalist approach can sometimes create a lasting impact. By emphasizing the right elements and making balanced selections, she put together a breathtaking traditional look that will undoubtedly be recreated by many during this wedding season.

ALSO READ: Nysa Devgan’s track pants look at Mumbai airport is the ultimate Gen Z relatable outfit