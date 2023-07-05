Did you know Kajol’s children Yug and Nysa Devgan don’t watch her films? Actress reveals why

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are proud parents to two children- 20-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan and 12-year-old son Yug Devgan. Kajol, who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, is all set to make her web series debut with The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, and in a recent interview, she revealed that her children don’t watch her films or work. She revealed that they can’t see their mom crying on the screen. In fact, she even jokingly said that Yug once asked her why she can’t be like Ajay Devgn and do more films like Golmaal.

Kajol on why her children Yug and Nysa Devgan don’t watch her films

In a conversation with News18, Kajol said, “My children don’t watch my work. I try to make them watch but they are very clear that they don’t want to.” Sharing the reason why they don’t watch her films, the actress said that an aunt of hers actually told her once that she doesn’t watch her films because she is a very good actor. “I was shocked! She added that had I been a bad actor, she would have tolerated me crying onscreen but since I act well, she can’t see me crying (laughs). It was supposed to be a compliment but it felt like an ulta thappad,” said Kajol. The actress said that the aunt’s comment left her confused and all she could say was ‘thank you, aunty.’

Kajol further added that her children Nysa and Yug also have the same reasoning and they too can’t see Kajol crying on screen. “My kids also have the same belief system. They think that I cry too well and that they can’t take it,” said Kajol.

Kajol further added that Yug watched the trailer of The Trial and said that it’s a very nice trailer, but added that he loves her too much and can’t watch it objectively.

The Trial will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 14. The cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh.

