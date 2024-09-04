Nysa Devgan’s track pants look at Mumbai airport is the ultimate Gen Z relatable outfit

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, and her outfit is giving us major comfort goals! Nysa chose a simple yet stylish look, perfect for travel. She wore a comfy white t-shirt paired with blue track pants, and it’s one of the most effortlessly chic outfits we’ve seen in a while. Let’s check her latest look.

Nysa opted for a white crewneck t-shirt with half sleeves, which she stylishly tucked into dark blue pants. With an elasticated waistband and drawstrings, the track pants gave her outfit a hint of a sporty vibe. The white t-shirt is a classic item that will never go out of style, with Nysa making it look even cooler while wearing navy-blue track trousers.

This mix of classic style and casual wear is not only super comfortable but also trendy at the same time; hence, it is ideal for any traveling day. It captures practicality as well as fashion, serving both while traveling and while running errands.

To complement her attire a little more, the star kid paired it with Hermes blue flats and completed her look with a suede brown bag. Her sleek dainty chain and cool headphones uplifted her attire, giving her a modern yet elegant touch.

Nysa kept her make-up minimal yet fresh, with nude pink lips, nude eyeshadow, and mascara-laden lashes that highlighted her natural beauty. She left her hair open, enhancing the relaxed vibe of her entire outfit.

The versatility of Nysa’s outfit is one of its biggest strengths. You can easily dress it up or down with different accessories, making it suitable for various settings, whether casual or slightly more formal.

Airports have recently become a major fashion trend, and one may ask as to why there is increased public interest in what actors wear on flight travel. This is so because of its fusion of comfort, style and being ever-ready for the camera.

Unlike the red carpet events where celebrities wear beautiful gowns and tuxedos, the outfits worn at airports are more relatable. Celebs at airports put on clothes that include jeans, sneakers, t-shirts and warm sweaters, which we have in our closets. When a celebrity is spotted in clothes similar to ours, they come out as more down-to-earth, inspiring us to be stylish in our way of life.

Nysa’s traveling outfit is a reminder that comfort doesn’t have to be sacrificed for style. She matched both fashion and practicality effortlessly with her selection of uncomplicated and basic clothes paired with few accessories.

You might want to save Nysa’s airport outfit, as it can help in making your everyday choices if you are planning on going somewhere or perhaps catching a flight.

