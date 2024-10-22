Diwali party outfit ideas: 7 times Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others showed us how to steal the spotlight

The festive season of Diwali is approaching and you know what that means– it’s time to shop for your closet! As the festival of light approaches, the first-hand trouble of selecting the ideal festive wear creeps in and who better to draw inspiration from than beloved Bollywood stars? Whether you’re planning to flaunt your desi style at a family gathering or simply want to make a statement at a Diwali party, we have put together seven chic outfits that will make sure you look like a firecracker!

7 ethnic outfits for Diwali 2024

Rashmika Mandanna’s Black & gold lehenga

For Diwali celebrations, a black and gold lehenga like Rashmika Mandanna is the perfect show stopper. The black color base is enhanced by rich golden embroidery and it creates a stunning contrast that radiates elegance and sophistication. Wear a similar golden blouse, a jewelry piece of your choice, be it a pendant, danglers or bold choker to enhance the look. Wear traditional juttis and a clutch purse and be the center of attraction at any Diwali event in minutes. This outfit is sure to make you ready to fire up the night!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Golden saree

A golden saree is one thing that will never go out of fashion. This beautiful piece can be worn in a variety of different styles; whether you choose the classic silk saree or the modern-day sequined one, team it up with a contrasting blouse in darker shades like deep red or royal blue to let the metallic tones shine or like Janhvi Kapoor, you can also choose matching shades. Statement jhumkas or necklace will complete the look with a fresh flower-adorned chic bun. With this golden saree, you will steal the show at every single Diwali party.

Sara Ali Khan’s Kurta and churidar set

A kurta and churidar set like Sara Ali Khan is a classic yet stylish choice for festive occasions. This outfit is comfortable yet classy and hence, appropriate for occasions like Diwali. Go for a long kurta with bright multi-colored adorned with embroidery and pair it with fitted churidars of the same style. Team it and carry a matching dupatta along with statement ear tops or bangles to spice up the outfit. Wear a pair of modern juttis or sandals and you will be good to go. When it comes to a kurta and churidar, this outfit will definitely ensure you look fashionable at every gathering.

Ananya Panday’s Sharara set

A sharara set like Ananya Panday is a modern and chic choice for festivals as it beautifully combines traditional and contemporary styles. It has flared pants (sharara) and a matching or contrasting kurta which is sometimes embellished with heavy embroidery work or mirror work. To enhance the look further, you can carry a dupatta in a graceful manner.

Remember to wear some statement jewelry like big danglers, a choker and to finish off the look, wear juttis or heels. A sharara set is also great for celebrating at social events without worrying about comfort or elegance as it is easy to twirl around in the outfit. You will definitely stand out in this attire at any festive function!

Sonam Kapoor’s Anarkali

An Anarkali like Sonam Kapoor is an elegant wear that never fades out, it always carries a slimming silhouette with a flow. Long, flared kurta cinched at the waist is seen with intricate embroidery, sequins, or mirror work adorning the attire. You can simply add chic appeal with churidar or palazzo pants and look great, all set with a matching dupatta.

You can team it with statement accessories like bold jhumkas or a striking necklace, and finish off the look with embellished juttis or heels. Be it a wedding, Diwali celebration, or any festive gathering, an Anarkali suit will make sure you are dripping with elegance and grace.

Shilpa Shetty’s Fusion saree

A fusion saree, like Shilpa Shetty a modern version of the traditional saree combination of contemporary clothing with classic draping styles. Light fabric like georgette or chiffon is mainly used while preparing the fusion sarees that feature unique prints, asymmetrical cut designs, or pre-stitched ones to make them easier to wear. Team a fusion saree with a chic crop top or a stylish off-shoulder blouse to create a trendy look. Statement earrings or bold cuff accessories can pair well with stylish heels or ankle boots for an edgy feel. Fusion sarees are great for parties because they let your personality shine while still embracing the elegance of tradition.

Aditi Rao Hydari's ethnic suit

An ethnic suit is a great style pick that is versatile and beautifully apt for the festive season. Generally, an ethnic suit is a knee-length or long kurta with palazzo pants, Patiala salwar, or a skirt. Suits come in many fabrics and prints, and one can often catch them with ornate embroidery or mirror work like Aditi Rao Hydari. You can pair it up with a matching or contrasting dupatta, accompanied by statement jewelry like jhumkas or sleek necklaces. Comfortable yet chic, an ethnic suit is perfect for family gatherings, Diwali Bash or festivals and assures you of the best celebrations in style, looking effortlessly elegant while celebrating heritage.

This Diwali, let your attire light up with the spirit of the festival! Be it all traditional or modern fusion, take inspiration from these Bollywood beauties and put together your own killer look.

Pinkvilla wishes our readers a very Happy Diwali!

