The makeup scene has always been super dynamic, and therefore, the makeup looks that are trending keep on changing with time. However, if you’re looking for a party makeup look, there are always a lot of options available to match every aesthetic out there. Whether it's shimmering frosted lids and winged eyeliner with nude lipsticks or bold cat eyes with a red tint, there are party makeup looks for everyone to try out. Let's explore the world of celebrity-approved makeup ideas for the perfect party-ready look for you.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a peek at 6 fabulous makeup looks served by Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and get inspired by some of the top celebrity-approved party makeup looks that are sure to elevate your fashion game. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in for some party makeup ideas.

6 easy-to-do party makeup looks for 2024:

1. Radiant look with bold lipstick:

Deepika Padukone always looks to keep her makeup fresh and fabulous. This usually means that her makeup base is always shiny and radiant, and it works for every skin tone just like bridal makeup.

To get a similar party makeup look:

You can start by going for a nice and smooth primer to create a smooth base. Such looks will always help you flaunt your natural beauty while channeling your inner glow.

Cover it up with a natural-looking and glowy foundation with just the right amount of shine and sheen.

Add a pop of color with some light blush with your favorite silver-based highlighter for some needed shine.

Use your favorite bold red lip liner and lipstick to complete the look and slay the vibe for your party look. You can even add four lashes for that extra oomph factor.

2. Edgy dark-themed look:

If you’re one of those divas who consistently look for some of the most exceptionally dark and edgy makeup looks to match with your overall party wear vibe and aesthetic then, Alia Bhatt’s incomparably sassy makeup look is just the ideal source of inspiration for you. Such a versatile evening party makeup look is just perfect for all complexions.

To get a similar party makeup look:

Start with your favorite primer to make sure you get a soft base to work with.

Layer it with a dewy foundation for that desired effect.

Remember to add some contour to the edges with some bronzer. Add a nice orange blush for that colorful touch.

Complete the look with your favorite brown or nude lipstick to slay.

3. Subtle natural-looking look:

Are you one of those minimalistic queens who love to slay but just the natural way? Well then, it’s super essential to go for a fresh-faced look that can work with any aesthetic or ensemble then, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest simple party makeup look is perfect for you. Such party makeup looks can throw the focus on your outfit and accessories.

To get a similar party makeup look:

For a minimal makeup look, start with a nice skin tint to keep things light and simple.

Follow this up with your favorite blush for the desired pop of color.

Remember to add some highlighter for the shine factor.

Add your favorite light eyeshadow with mascara and go with a nude lipstick or lip tint for this one. You can even add additional some for the natural sheen.

4. Bold gothic look:

Have you always been one of those divas who is sincerely obsessed with dark colors and love to slay in mysterious hues? Well, we understand. The gothic aesthetic is slowly gaining popularity, and you can definitely ace your bold makeup look with some needed inspiration from none other than Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

To get a similar party makeup look:

Go with your favorite primer and lay it up with your pick of blurring foundation to make sure you have a clear canvas.

Add a dash of bronzer on the sides for some shade and go with a nice blush for a pop of hue.

The star of this look is your black eyeliner. Go with black and make sure you apply bold strokes to cover most of your eyelid. Then, smudge it out carefully for that smokey touch.

Now, to go full go with your look go with brown or black lipstick. Although, if you want to even things out you might want to go with a light shade.

5. Party-ready glam look:

The Bawaal actress, Janhvi Kapoor, is known for her unique makeup game, and if you are a huge fan then you must want to take party makeup inspiration from none other than the queen herself. Well, your timing is immaculate because she recently made quite a splash when she paired her incomparably classy silver saree with a frosted makeup look.

To get a similar party makeup look:

You should start with the radiant foundation and a matching primer to hold things in place.

Layer on with just a touch of blush and your favorite highlighter to rock the overall shiny vibe.

Go with metallic eyeshadow like a shiny silver or gold to rock the frosted trend.

Complete the look with glittery lip gloss or nude lipstick for the desired appeal.

So, go with your heart and pick the party makeup look that pleases you the most. Don’t be scared to experiment and play around with trends or mix and match with your own flair for the perfect party makeup look. After all, it is all about comfort and confidence when it comes to rocking any of these looks for the parties that you’re about to go to. So, are you ready to slay?

So, which one of these celebrity-approved party makeup looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

