Alia Bhatt serves Desi Barbie inspo in pink salwar suit after delivering a killer Oppenheimer look in black halter dress

Just when we thought Alia Bhatt couldn’t surprise us anymore with her fashionable looks, she pulled a new one out of her hat and left us dazzled. She caught our attention with an impressive black leather dress that she wore on September 10 that was all things fun and fashionable. But hold on—just a few hours later, she took another turn into the style lane where she delivered a look in a bright pink ethnic suit!

Alia’s outfit was utterly beautiful. Her ensemble featured a pink sleeveless kurta that exuded elegance. The kurta, adorned with intricate white floral embroidery, sparkled with subtle hints of silver that added a touch of glamour without overwhelming the delicate design. The scalloped hem, framed with silver borders, offered a charming and playful finish, making the outfit both eye-catching and elegant.

The beautiful pink velvet salwar worn with the kurta gave an extra luxurious sheen to her look. The soft velvet fabric’s rich texture contrasted beautifully with the lighter elements of the kurta.

To complete the look, Alia chose a matching pink dupatta that featured the same exquisite floral embroidery as the kurta. The thoughtful detail tied the whole look together.

To add finishing touches to her look, she wore the right amount of bling as well. She opted for golden earrings paired with a matching golden finger ring. And those golden high heels shone brighter than ever.

Now, let’s talk about her make-up, Alia kept it delicate stuck by her policy of ‘less is more’. With a wash of pink eye shadow that went well with her outfit, a tiny bindi which added a traditional touch and nude lips whispering elegance; her makeup was magically subtle!

She had the softest blush on her cheeks that was just enough to give her that fresh look. Not to forget her French tip nails that added a modern twist to the traditional ensemble!

A neat bun with a middle partition held her locks back, making sure her dress and jewelry took center stage. Alia Bhatt has once more shown that she does not only play fashion but wins it.

