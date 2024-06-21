5 hair and make-up looks inspired by Ananya Panday to unlock your summer glam

Ananya Panday is the freshest style icon in the block. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress can rock a sultry red carpet gown and own an ethnic look with the same ease, and along with that Ananya never fails to give us trendsetting beauty looks. If you want to take your glam game up a notch for summer festivities look no further. We have curated 5 mesmerizing looks of Ananya Panday that must immediately go in your beauty mood board.

Ananya goes mermaid-core on red carpet with turquoise eyes and flowing tresses

Awarded as the ‘Performer of the Year’ by Pinkvilla, Ananya graced the event in a striking turquoise blue sequinned David Koma co-ord of a cropped top and fitted skirt with a high slit. Her mermaid-inspired vision was further enhanced by complementing beauty choices. Credit for Ananya’s red carpet makeover goes to celebrity make-up artist Stacy Gomez and hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre.

For her modern and edgy underwater fairytale look, the Gehraiyaan star’s flowing side swept and sleek strands were given texture with a layered cut, amped up with extra volume.

The stand-out feature of Ananya’s beauty was her eyes, highlighted with a metallic turquoise shade placed in the inner corner, along with feathery lashes, kohl-lined eyes, and bold brows. Her rosy blush was taken to her temples giving a snatched look and satiny mauve-pink pout finished her glam.

Channeling retro glam, Ananya slays in red gown with sleek hair and glossy pout

Posing in a strapless sweetheart neck gown with old Hollywood-inspired beauty, Ananya’s candid Instagram post from her photoshoot serves Jessica Rabbit 2.0. Although her attire and glam are nostalgic, it’s still a contemporary version of its retro aesthetic.

The Liger actress had her dark tresses done in a sleek style, swept sideways for volume and subtle drama, and flipped upwards at the ends for that vintage vibe.

Reimagining old-school glam, Ananya went for a super glossy red pout, pared-back eye make-up with simple liner, and brushed brows. She went for a generous amount of blush placed across her cheeks and nose bridge. The diva also made her beauty marks more prominent, giving her look a natural finesse.

Adorned in marigold saree, Ananya’s updo of fresh roses is perfect for summer weddings

Embracing traditional glamor for a humanitarian award function, Ananya donned a graceful marigold yellow saree with an embroidered sleeveless blouse by Anushka Khanna. However, it was her splendid hair and make-up that made her ethnic attire even more alluring.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress had her hair in a neat center-parted bun wrapped with fresh white roses. Ananya’s choice of flowers lent her ethnic ensemble a modern and youthful flair.

Her beauty picks complemented her dazzling yellow saree without being too overwhelming. The Bad Newz star went with a simple yet bright glam. Keeping her eye makeup minimal, Ananya sported a super-blushed look and matched it with vibrant coral-pink lips.

Ananya’s scarlet saree with dewy skin and messy bun is ideal for a quick glam-up

Want to make your saree style look modern and polished? Then Ananya’s messy updo and luminous make-up are your go-to. The leading lady of Dream Girl 2's contemporary glam is ideal for classy soirees and festive celebrations.

Ananya sports a textured middle-parted bun with a few face-framing strands left loose in the front. Easy to recreate her updo works great if you are in a time crunch. She compliments it with dewy skin that has a look of glow from within, lightly brushed with sheer blush. Her eye makeup is done with feathered brows, smudged kohl-laden eyes, and fluttery lashes. Finally, glossy nude brown lips tie her look together with a stunning sheen.

Top knot and glazed coral pout gave Ananya’s blue velvet outfit the cool girl charm

For her promotional shoot, Ananya wore a sapphire blue one-shoulder velvet ensemble from Alex Perry that exposed her midriff. Her dress is a vibe on its own but Ananya raised its cool quotient even more with a slicked-back top knot with an instant facelift.

Smooth and sleek on top with a messy bun flair in the back, her chic hairstyle perfectly matches the edginess of her fitted attire. For her high-fashion glam, the Call Me Bae starlet sported sculpted and blushed glass skin and fine winged eyeliner, adding a pop of color to her lusciously glossy coral-pink lips.

Whether you are wearing ethnic or Western looks, these 5 beauty looks of Ananya Panday are supremely versatile, modern, and impactful. The trick to perfection is in keeping your glam balanced and capturing the mood of your ensemble in beauty choices like the Gen Z trendsetter always does.

Which look of Ananya you’d love to recreate? Share your favorite in the comments.

