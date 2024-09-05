Bollywood’s actresses know just how to rock minimalistic yet magnificent looks, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leads this fashionable move. This was proven by the formal look that she wore as she stepped out in Mumbai, earlier today. The outfit featured a white shirt with a contrasting black skirt for the perfect monochromatic touch. We’re also head over heels in love with her luxurious The Row tote bag approximately worth Rs. 3,68,654.

Well, why don’t we zoom right in and try to decode Sonam Kapoor style for a majorly sizzling dose of formal fashion fabulousness served by none other than Bollywood’s fashion royalty?

Her classy outfit featured an oversized white shirt with a sophisticated and crisp collared neckline. The well-tailored piece was just the right choice for a power-dressing-approved look. With this choice, the diva showed us how to do power dressing just the right way with a modernized twist. The V-shaped neckline also added a sultry touch to the look, and she also rolled her sleeves up for a rather casual feel. We are a big fan of Sonam Kapoor outfits.

However, Sonam being Sonam, couldn’t resist sprinkling some monochromatic magic on her look. She paired the look with a contrasting black high-waisted formal skirt with a unique and comfortably stylish silhouette. This wrap-up style calf-length skirt was also formal. The well-pleated and ruched style added to the texture of the overall look. It successfully moved with the diva as she gracefully walked with confidence.

Ahuja completed her outfit with glossy black loafers, which looked stylish. They gave her formal and refined appeal to her outfit along with a well-thought-out appeal. Meanwhile, she also accessorized her outfit with statement picks. The list included simple gold hoop earrings with matching cocktail rings on her fingers. She also added a cool touch with a gold wristwatch and black dark-tinted sunglasses.

But that’s not all; Ahuja also carried a classy The Row Soft Margaux 15 Leather Bag in black, that ended up giving her another luxurious twist to her look. The top-handle bag in matte-grained calfskin leather is supremely versatile and can easily carry all essentials. It also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 3,68,654.

Further, the Khoobsurat actress went for a subtle yet radiant makeup look for this one. She defined her eyes with well-shaped and expertly filled eyebrows with eyeshadow and volumizing mascara-laden eyelashes. Her cheeks were blushed with a touch of highlighter. However, the diva’s glossy lip oil was the highlight of the look. We loved how these choices enhanced her natural beauty and accentuated her inner glow.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her hairstyle game. Sonam tied her dark tresses up and styled them into a sleek and straight high bun look with a center parting and a well-combed base. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle brought attention to her gorgeous face and statement-worthy accessory choices. We are obsessed with the fierce Sonam Kapoor Fashion.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s classy shirt and skirt look? Are you feeling inspired to play the classy way? Please leave a comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

