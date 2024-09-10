Janhvi Kapoor in her dazzling gold saree at Devara Part 1 trailer launch could make the golden hour seem dim

Janhvi Kapoor just dropped a sartorial bombshell at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Devara Part 1. Our fashion radar was stunned as Janhvi arrived at the event draped in a golden saree and left us all in awe. Let’s take a closer look at her magnificent saree.

Janhvi arrived at the event in a golden saree and it looked like it was her mission to light up the event literally. Her saree was no ordinary golden drape, it featured delicate silver motifs scattered across the drape which made the outfit glow and transform the saree into a luminous piece.

The pleats of the saree were adorned with silver embellishments, giving it even more edge. A vibrant pink border running along the edges provided a pop of color, perfectly balancing the golden and silver hues with some color.

This opulent saree was paired with a sleeveless golden blouse having a scoop neckline by Janhvi complementing the grandeur of the saree with the simplicity of its design. Thus, the blouse's sleek design allowed the delightful fabric and the marvelous intricacies of the saree to take center stage.

The accessories with her saree were kept understated. She wore a pair of golden jhumkas that swayed and two finger rings that just added the right amount of sparkle without stealing the spotlight from her saree.

Her make-up was a harmonious extension of her outfit’s palette. A generous sweep of highlighter gave her a radiant glow while nude lips and soft smokey eyeshadow kept the look effortlessly elegant. A tiny bindi added a traditional touch enhancing the traditional touch even more. Her hair was styled in gentle curls, framed her face perfectly and enhanced the overall grace of her appearance.

Advertisement

From Diwali to Navratri, the festival of lights is your perfect occassion to flaunt a saree as glittering as Janhvi. If you are attending a wedding and want to make sure that everyone’s talking about you, a saree like Janhvi will help you become the talk of the town. No matter if it’s your sister’s wedding or a glittering sangeet, wear a golden saree and you will never go unnoticed.

If you are looking to create some serious attention-grabbing moments akin to those enjoyed by Bollywood celebrities, Janhvi Kapoor’s wardrobe is definitely an excellent source. Her acting career has made her popular not only in movies but also as a significant player in the field of fashion. Consequently, there is nothing dull about her outfits and her latest look at Devara trailer launch is proof of it and she once again proved that when it comes to making a statement, she will always stay ahead of the curve.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s first look for Devara: Part 1 promotions is breathtaking, making her look like an Apsara