Rajkummar Rao’s top 5 offbeat outfits for men to elevate their fashion game this festive season

Rajkummar Rao isn’t just a powerhouse on screen; he’s also one of Bollywood’s most-admired leading men who bends the fashion rulebook in the suavest way. While many may stick to tried-and-true formulas, RajKummar marches to the beat of his own drum, serving up style statements that are as noteworthy as his film roles. The Stree 2 actor sets a new standard for men’s fashion, from rocking bold prints to reimagining traditional ensembles.

If you want to be more experimental with your ensembles, why not take a cue from Rajkummar? Styled by Celebrity stylist Santam Ratansi, these 5 outfits of Rajkummar Rao effortlessly break the stereotypical notions of men’s fashion. Check it out!

Rajkummar's black and brown grunge outfit is rugged yet refined

The Srikanth actor wore an understated all-black tee and cargo denim outfit but made it edgier by layering it with a rust-colored, distressed grungy jacket by Aroka. To keep his ensemble coordinated, Rajkummar opted for matching brown sneakers.

His look was accessorized with an antique gold pendant necklace that stood out against his black tee. This pared-back rustic black grunge look proves that sometimes less really is more.

Rajkummar gives a neon twist to his black shacket and relaxed trousers

During Stree 2’s promotional spree, Rajkummar gave a chic twist to the classic black look. He wore an electrifying neon shirt with an abstract design from the brand Aurge, pairing it with a relaxed black trouser with cargo pockets and a matching utilitarian satin shacket from Dhruv Vaish.

Advertisement

He accessorized with a silver wristwatch and completed his outfit with formal black boots from Rosso Brunell. The casual black fit and neon shirt not only struck a brilliant contrast, but stayed balanced, looking very cool and fashion-forward.

Rajkummar's wedding-ready ivory look with baggy pants is modern Indian couture

For Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding, Rajkummar wore a custom-made ivory ensemble from Jade by Monica and Karishma. He looked dashing in a bandhgala with tonal beadwork, paired with a crisp white button-down with a band collar and statement-making flared, baggy pants.

He kept his festive whites minimalistic and accessorized with simple gold rings. A shiny pair of black shoes completed his attire. Contemporary and zen-like with a nod to heritage craftsmanship, Rajkummar's attire stood out amidst the glitz of the grandest wedding of the year.

Rajkummar looks every bit a gentleman in a caramel brown suit

In another successful promotional look, Rajkummar donned a deep ochre suit that comes with impeccably tailored trousers and a double-breasted jacket. A pop of bright blue peaked from underneath his rich brown suit. His woolen suit is from the menswear label Pholocaly and comes for Rs. 20,000.

Advertisement

He accessorized his formal attire with a pair of yellow-tinted silver-rimmed sunnies. Brown leather monk shoes from Alberto Torresi completed his ensemble. Undeniably dapper and exuding a timeless charm, Rajkummar's caramel-hued outfit is a must-have for anyone who loves a classic suit.

Rajkummar's luxe denim look with an Armani jacket is no ordinary streetwear

Rajkummar showed a cool way to elevate the streetwear trend with his layered denim look, He wore a black and white marble print button-down tee from G-Star Raw, a flared dark blue denim tie-up trousers from Siddanth Agarwal and a relaxed, navy zip-up hoodie from Armani.

To accessorize his outfit, he chose oxidized silver bracelet, wristwatch, beaded black bands and matching rings. He completed his uptown streetwear attire with black Comet sneakers and dark-tinted wayfarer sunnies.

In a world of cookie-cutter styles, Rajkummar is not just following trends; he’s setting them. So, the next time you’re planning to make an entrance, take a page from this talented star’s style book and don't be afraid to embrace the unconventional. Ditch the predictable and dare to be different, after all, when it comes to fashion, fortune favors the bold.

Advertisement

Which one of Rajkumar’s out-of-the-box looks would you steal? Share it in the comments right away.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s dance on Devara song in Dolce & Gabbana floral dress worth Rs 2,17,872 will transport you back to summer days