Rani Mukerji pairs Rs 1,30,792 Loewe bag with laidback black co-ord set look

Rani Mukerji’s fashion always screams nothing but COMFORT. Today, on 26th May, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport looking as cool and elegant as ever in the black co-ord set. If you’re traveling and looking for something relaxing and stylish, the co-ord sets are just the perfect option. And for the styling, she carried a luxurious bag. Let’s get deep into the details of her outfit!

Our favorite Bollywood rom-com queen, Rani Mukerji, always impresses us with her easygoing fashion; the recent one is from the airport. The actress moved in style, wearing a long black shirt with a collar and full sleeves. She didn’t tuck it in and just let it loose, and we’re definitely taking the style lesson from her.

For the bottoms, the Black actress paired her black shirt with the black pants, having a loose silhouette that allowed her to keep with ease without screaming for too much attention. From traveling to casual hangouts, the co-ord sets are perfect for occasions you want to appear polished.

Adding a touch of luxury to her look, she carried a black Loewe bag that cost Rs 1,30,792. It’s a perfect go-to travel partner to store essential belongings in one place. Talking about the other accessories, she wore oversized glasses for the cool vibe, and the simple earrings and gold chain enhanced her look with jewelry.

Known for her approach to simple fashion, the Mardaani fame didn't opt for much makeup, just the basics to enhance her look. She painted her lips with nude-shade lipstick. Her hair was tied into a sleek bun, and she slipped into black footwear, complementing her all-black look.

Bollywood celebrities' approach of making a fashion statement at the airport runway has always left us awestruck, and when it's our OG fashion queen, she's definitely gonna slay it. And she indeed did it! With her all-black co-ord and classy bag, she served the perfect airport look.

