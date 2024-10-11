Rani Mukerji’s yellow Kanjeevaram saree paired with temple jewelry will instantly get you into the festive spirit

When it comes to festive fashion, Rani Mukerji knows how to slay with a perfect blend of tradition and glamor. This year, at Durga Puja celebrations, she made jaws drop and heads turn in an ethereal yellow kanjeevaram saree that screamed both Goddess and style icon and trust us she looked every bit of beauty queen we have been waiting for.

Rani’s saree was not a typical Kanjivaram saree. It was a stunning yellow creation with delicate designed prints all over – a perfect fusion of ethnic and contemporary. The golden borders were enough to provide a glimmer making her look radiate festive elegance. She kept things classic by tying the saree in a traditional style, draping it with grace and making it clear that when it comes to sarees, she’s the boss.

Every saree is incomplete without an appropriate blouse, and Rani got it right. This time she wore a yellow saree but complemented with a half-sleeve blouse of the same color which was simple yet very elegant. The beautifully fitted blouse modernized her entire look but she still managed to keep it totally traditional.

No festive outfit is complete without some stunning jewelry and Rani did not lack. Dressed in beautiful timeless temple jewelry, including a long simple necklace and earrings, she added some festive touch to her look.

It was the type of simple elegance that makes a person want to stop and stare. Red and white bangles – the most worn decorative item of every Bengali was worn to infuse her look with a sense of tradition too. She definitely embodied the spirit of Durga Puja in the best of ways; she was all set to grace the pandal with her impressive fashion!

Rani donned the perfect glam makeup, which gives us major festive beauty points. The diva opted for a warm brown based palette to match her yellow Saree. Her cheeks bore the perfect blush with contouring. A hint of brown eyeshadow and mascara laden lashes added drama to the look. And, last but not the least, the most important accessory, a delicate piece of bindi on her forehead completed her Durga Puja outfit.

Now let’s talk about her hair. Rani opted for a middle parted bun finished off with a gajra, which was just chef’s kiss and to die for. The element was traditional and feminine, thus rounding her look off in a soft and elegant glow.

So, here's a lesson in style straight from the Puja Queen herself: go bold this season in bright sarees, keep your accessories as traditional yet chic as possible, and never forget the power of a perfectly tied bun with gajra! Because if Rani taught us anything, it's that you can never be too ready for the festivities!

