Poo & Tina aka Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji reunite at Raha’s birthday bash serving style, sass with major 2000s nostalgia

The little birthday bash of Raha Kapoor saw Bollywood royalty reunite, and the fans could just not get enough of it! While the night belonged to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha, the spotlight was still on Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji- the iconic "Pooja and Tina" from Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Their reunion was a nostalgic trip back to the early 2000s, but their stunning outfits showed they were still classy and stylish, making them the night's ultimate showstopper. Let's take a closer look at their outfits.

Rani surprised us all by opting for a relaxed yet ultra stylish co-ord set straight from the shelves of Olivia von Halle, proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand. Her outfit featured a stunning satin shirt with a chic button-down front, collared neckline and full sleeves, all drenched in bold zebra print. In classic Rani style, she kept the look effortlessly coordinated with matching silk satin pyjamas, serving up major style goals for anyone wanting to elevate their lounge game. With a price tag of Rs 63,900, this co-ord set radiated elegance, making it clear that luxury can look laid back and cool at the same time.

Rani Mukerji added a touch of luxe elegance with a classic black Chanel bag hung over her shoulders and a delicate Van Cleef pendant. Her choice of white sliders kept the vibe laid back while small, understated earrings and oversized spectacles brought a quirky cool twist.

Advertisement

When it came to make-up, Rani didn’t hold back. Her bold red lipstick and blushed cheeks gave an unexpected hint of glamor, playfully accentuating her otherwise restrained appearance. Her hair was styled in a unique puff hairstyle, her front hair being left open while the rest was stylishly pulled back and secured in place with a fashionable clip.

Forgoing all the glam and glitter, Bebo chose a simple but eye-catching outfit proving that at times, minimalism is the key.

Kareena Kapoor's attire was full of fun and color. She opted for a multicolor tie-dye t-shirt and teamed it with wide-leg denim pants which lent an effortless style. Minimalistic yet stylish for footwear, Kareena completed her look with just a wristwatch and white shoes to let her outfit shine without fuss.

Minimal makeup, as usual, was her style, just letting natural glow do all the talking. Cherry-red nails added a playful pop but were subtle yet powerful enough to just make all the right kinds of glamor. An open straight hair completed the look in an effortless finish, just perfect for relaxed yet trendy style such as hers.

Advertisement

Both queens came to slay, each in her signature style: Kareena's trendy, high-fashion vibe clashed in the best way possible with Rani's timeless elegance. At Raha's party, Poo and Tina took the fashion clock back, reminding one and all that some reunions are too iconic to be kept under wraps.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan in her brown sharara set proves that ethnic wear can be the perfect travel companion