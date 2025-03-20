Rani Mukerji confirms blue is the color of the season as she dons all-denim co-ord set for her airport appearance

Rani Mukerji, the OG star who made us fall in love with rom-coms, has always been a fashion enthusiast and maintains a balance between overdone and simple. With the approach of ‘travel in style,’ she was snapped this morning (March 20) at the airport wearing a denim co-ord set that was all about comfort and elegance, with a bit of a modern edge.

So, let’s go through the details of her ensemble!

Rani Mukerji brightened up our day with her appearance at the airport runway wearing a chic and casual co-ord set in denim. It had a comfortable silhouette shirt, with a closed front and loose sleeves. The actress decided not to tuck her shirt in the bottoms, to make it travel friendly.

The main character was her bottoms, wherein she ditched those tight jeans and decided to opt for palazzo-style pants that are known for their wide silhouette and ease of movement. For a contrasting style, you can also pair this shirt with straight-fit jeans or tuck the shirt in neatly.

Moving back to the Mardaani actress, she decided to complement her easy-to-go ensemble with the classy bag, hung over her shoulder. Moreover, adding to the accessories, she wore a long neck chain, and her wrists were adorned with delicate bracelets, giving a touch of elegance to her airport look. Shading her eyes and for a cool touch, she decided to wear the tinted oversized sunglasses.

Just like her outfit and accessories, her makeup game was on point as well! She accentuated her beauty with the natural and minimal touch-ups. Along with moisturizing, all she applied was the nude lipstick, and honestly, it was all she needed to complete her airport look. Her long and shiny strands were left loose and parted in the middle. For footwear, she selected blue shoes that complemented her overall outfit perfectly.

Rani Mukerji’s airport look serves as a masterclass on how to keep your traveling look simple yet striking, and we’re surely taking note of it.