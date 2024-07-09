Ranveer Singh looks dayumm hot in Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala traditional outfit for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Ranveer Singh is renowned as the undisputed king of fashion in Bollywood, a title he has won for himself by constantly pushing the boundaries of menswear. The dapper star has an innate ability to wear the most outrageous ensembles yet carry it with sheer exuberance and undefeated confidence. Ranveer’s recent sartorial spectacle was seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand sangeet festivities.

Ranveer Singh, who recently turned 39, shared a post to thank his fans and well-wishers as he entered into ‘act 2’ of his life. Following his endearing message, the Rocky And Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor posted photos of his sangeet look, and they were breathtaking, to say the least.

Ranveer wore a pure white bandhgala by Gaurav Gupta, and its intriguing design elements are an ode to the brand’s signature craftsmanship. If you want to know what makes this white knight-inspired festive attire truly unique, keep reading as we go through all the little details.

Ranveer’s sharp white Bandhgala is elevated with 3D antique silver metallic embroidery

For the most talked about and uber-lavish pre-wedding celebrations of the year, it’s only fitting that Ranveer chose a custom-made look by designer Gaurav Gupta. Styled by celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani, Ranveer went out dressed to the nines in an impeccably crafted white bandhgala embroidered with antique silver metallic beads and embellishments that start at the collar and drip down to form surreal sculpted patterns.

Regal and refined, the reimagined bandhgala has an air of maximalist edge yet boasts of a restrained monochromatic palette and streamlined silhouette. The Simmba actor did absolute justice to the futuristic ethnic attire with his fierce aura.

Ranveer completed his monochromatic attire with flared pants and pointy Louboutin shoes

Opting for an all-white look, Ranveer wore a crisp kurta underneath, and a pair of chic flared pants at the bottom. This gave his ensemble a relaxed flair, juxtaposed smartly against the embellished bandhgala. Adding another layer of high fashion to his look, he completed his attire with pointy-toe Louboutin heeled shoes.

Furthermore, his choice of accessories balanced the drama of his metallic festive outfit. Sparkly solitaire diamond studs, a simple silver ring, and a pair of rimless oval-shaped sunglasses from Tiffany and Co. harmoniously complemented his sublime silver and white ensemble.

His dark, medium-long locks were slicked back into a half-up hairstyle, and the leading man of Bajirao Mastani sported a well-groomed Bandholz beard and a handlebar mustache, which added to his powerful demeanor and exuded a rugged charm that could disarm anyone in a glance.

With this bespoke monochromatic look, the Singham Again actor proves that menswear can be polished yet fashion-forward, and festive dressing can be unconventional but still stay rooted in traditions. For those seeking to borrow Ranveer Singh’s star factor, be fearless in embracing the exciting and unusual details that we guarantee you will stand out of the pack most stylishly.

What do you think of Ranveer’s fierce and festive attire? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

