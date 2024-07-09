Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant shines bright in stunning Anamika Khanna outfits, but it's her dupatta made from jasmine buds that truly steals the show

Grand celebrations are set afoot for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s wedding ahead of their nuptial date on July 12. Recently, the couple had their sangeet and Haldi ceremony and we have some stunning pictures coming from the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant’s Haldi look. Without further ado, let’s check out the two looks that she sported at the Haldi ceremony.

Radhika Merchant’s haldi look in yellow outfit

Radhika Merchant, for her first look, chose a yellow lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna for the Haldi ceremony. The lehenga featured intricate blue, pink, and a golden floral and butterfly motif, adding a vibrant touch to her traditional ensemble. The vibrant yellow fabric contrasted with the bright embroidery creating a visual effect ideal for such a joyous occasion.

She paired the lehenga with a matching sleeveless blouse, maintaining the coherence of the outfit. However, the true showstopper was the unique and exquisite dupatta. The dupatta was crafted from tiny white jasmine floral buds, giving it a delicate fragrant appeal. The border of the dupatta was adorned with yellow marigold flowers, adding a beautiful contrast and enhancing the overall look.

The bride-to-be accessorized her haldi look with statement floral jewelry to give a unique and refreshing touch. She wore earrings created from jasmine buds, a similar necklace, and hath phool kaleeras, all crafted from fresh flowers. This choice of accessories perfectly complemented her outfit and the haldi ceremony’s traditional theme.

As for the makeup, Radhika chose a natural and glowing look. This was complemented by the micro bindi on her forehead, nude lipstick, and rosy blush to make her look fresh. Her lightly applied eyeliner was perfect and as for the eyes, they looked more defined with the help of feathery eyebrows. She tied her half hair with the rest of it left loose at the back to give a contemporary look to traditional dressing.

Radhika Merchant’s red lehenga look

For her second look, Radhika chose a gorgeous red lehenga, yet again coming from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. The lehenga was truly special, with a flared skirt covered in detailed ivory floral embroidery. The delicate designs added refinement and elegance and made the outfit look equal parts modern and traditional.

She paired her skirt with a matching half-sleeved blouse with the same beautiful floral embroidery. To complete her look, she wore a red dupatta draped in ulta pallu style, which added a traditional yet stylish touch. The dupatta had the same lovely embroidery, making Radhika look like a perfect bride-to-be.

Radhika wore silver bangles, a diamond necklace, and matching earrings to complete the look. These sparkly accessories brought a touch of sophistication and luxury to her attire. For her makeup, Radhika took a minimalist approach while still looking gorgeous. Her eyelids sported nothing but nude shadow; a small silver bindi was glued to her forehead; cheeks were flushed with some glossy lipstick on her lips. There was only mascara on her eyes thus making them look bigger

All this gave such an appealingly fresh appearance that people cannot help but notice it! Her tresses had been tied at the back of the head to form a bun, festooned with moringa flowers.

While getting ready for their big day on July 12, we continue looking forward to the grand celebration with increasing excitement. Radhika’s Anamika Khanna outfits are one of the distinct things about these festivities, telling a lot about her excellent taste in clothes and how unique are Indian weddings.

