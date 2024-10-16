Samantha's denim co-ord set might look basic but serves the ultimate OOTD look for a dinner date if done right with accessories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all about elegance and grace. The talented actress is known for her glamorous appearances, being the best style inspiration for all the Gen-Zs and millennials. One of the outfits that we want to add to our wardrobe is her whole denim look and we’re here for it.

The Oo Antava dancer was recently spotted channeling the boss energy in her all-denim outfit at Citadel: Honey Bunny promotion. Her outfit features a blue top paired with wide-legged pants, perfect to own the day. When looking into details, her top features a structured silhouette that perfectly hugs her body and a deep V-neckline for an elegant touch. Her top is just right to rock the whole event effortlessly and stylishly. Moreover, the Kushi actress paired her top with the matching wide-legged pants. These flowy pants perfectly add a modern touch and are just perfect to keep moving comfortably.

Samantha is totally nailing the vibe, keeping her accessories on point. Without going overboard on bling, the actress accessorized her look with Gen-Z's favorite golden hoop earrings and a statement bracelet, making us wish to go and buy something like this now. To own the day, she opts for oversized sunglasses, perfect to deal with sunny mornings.

Advertisement

The standout feature in her outfit is her flowy natural hair. With those soft, loose waves, Samantha is giving off serious hair goals. For a casual day out, the actress kept her hair open with a side partition. Without pushing too hard, the actress opted for minimal makeup. She went for nude lipstick, defined brows, and glossy cheeks, perfect to add shine to your natural beauty. With this stylish outfit, Samantha once again proved that she could rock any outfit with ease, creating an unmatchable vibe.

Samantha's denim-on-denim look was just 10/10, and we can’t resist adding something similar to our wardrobe for the next vacation trip. For a more glamorous touch, you can even style this outfit with heels, a chain, and a ponytail, perfect to steal the spotlight and give off major bossy energy vibes at the office.

What unique style do you want to add to this outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur wears a purple bodycon dress with a denim jacket and is the ultimate recipe for cool vibes