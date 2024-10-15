Mrunal Thakur wears a purple bodycon dress with a denim jacket and is the ultimate recipe for cool vibes

Mrunal Thakur was seen in the city of Mumbai, looking stylish yet comfortable for her work meetings. She was wearing a dark purple fitted ankle length dress with some sporty details, and showed how one can incorporate a sporty vibe into everyday outfits. In case you want a sporty chic look for your casuals, Mrunal's outfit is just what you need. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Mrunal slipped into a stunning purple ankle-length bodycon dress that hugs her curves in right places, featuring a chic closed neckline and elasticated hem at the ankles and her dress screams both comfort and confidence. The purple color of the dress is mood and it can be easily styled for various formal and casual occasions.

However, she didn’t end it there. She layered the dress with a denim jacket, giving it an easy and cool vibe. The jacket’s rolled-up sleeves added a very laid-back approach, allowing her to wear this chicest outfit to any scenario, be it a simple brunch or an evening of hustle and bustle.

Yet it was her accessories that made the look shine out of the ordinary. Mrunal Thakur added a pink colored cap that had a refreshing sporty feel. Complementing her cap were pink and white sneakers, which not only kept the look sporty but also added a pop of color that harmonized beautifully with the purple dress.

She kept her accessories minimal with small round earrings and a stylish wrist watch, proving that less is more and her minimal jewelry allowed her dress to take the center stage.

For her make-up, she kept things natural, no-make-up look that emphasized her radiant skin. Allowing her skin some well-deserved respite, she embraced her natural beauty, capturing the spirit of beauty in simplicity.

To heighten the overall coolness of her ensemble, she kept her short hair out, letting it frame her face nicely. This hairstyle looked effortless and complemented the sporty vibe, giving her an air of laid-back confidence.

If you are going for a simple event or want to look chic without much effort, then Mrunal's sporty look will do the trick. A combination of bold colors, lots of accessories and confidence, will allow you to wear any casual outfit like a fashionista.

